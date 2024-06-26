Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones has spoken to fans at the Addicks' fixture launch breakfast on Wednesday morning.

Charlton have announced their fixture list for the 2024/25 League One campaign, which will start with a trip to Wigan Athletic in August.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones was in attendance at the fixture launch breakfast, and answered some questions from fans at the end.

One of the key topics of conversation was Huddersfield Town's recent interest in striker Alfie May.

London News Online reported that Huddersfield could return with an improved offer for May, who won the golden boot in League One last season with 23 goals, after their initial bid was turned down earlier in the summer.

Nathan Jones discusses Alfie May

Jones has been busy adding to Charlton's squad during the early stages of the summer transfer window, as he looks to build a squad that can challenge at the top end of League One next season.

The Addicks have signed goalkeeper Will Mannion from Cambridge United, former Luton Town midfielder Luke Berry, Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards and Millwall centre-back Alex Mitchell.

The Welshman hinted that Charlton could be poised to add a fifth signing soon, according to journalist Richard Cawley. Ipswich Town striker Gassan Ahadme has been linked with a move to The Valley, after he scored 11 goals in League One during a loan spell at Cambridge last season.

Cawley also reported that Jones had been asked about May's future.

He said: "(There is) zero pressure for me to sell or let go any footballer at this football club."

The 51-year-old explained that his objective is to ensure that Charlton finish the transfer window in a stronger position than they started it.

He stated: "If you trust us, that's what we will do."

May scored seven goals during the sixteen games that Jones took charge of at the end of last season, and the former Luton boss acknowledged the forward's impact, before adding that he has "real value".

He said: "(He's been) really important in what we do."

It seems as though Jones is in no rush to sell May, despite the Huddersfield links. He wants to strengthen his Charlton squad, suggesting that he would only consider selling the top scorer in the division if an offer came in that was too good to turn down.

Charlton want to strengthen up front

Charlton currently have four senior strikers contracted for next season - May, Miles Leaburn, Daniel Kanu and Chuks Aneke.

Leaburn and Aneke missed large parts of last season through injury, so it is no surprise that the Addicks are being linked with another forward option.

Ipswich's Ahadme has a year left on his contract, meaning Charlton would need to pay a fee for the 23-year-old if they are going to bring him to SE7.

Gassan Ahadme's League One record; according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 67 18 1

Teenage strikers Patrick Casey and Micah Mbick scored 88 goals between them last season, so it will be interesting to see whether they are given an opportunity during Charlton's pre-season fixtures, which start with a trip to Dartford in July.

If Charlton sold May this summer, they would likely need to sign two strikers in order to have enough cover for Leaburn and Aneke. Unless Huddersfield return with an offer that Charlton can't refuse, it looks like there is a real chance May will still be at The Valley next season.