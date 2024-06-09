Highlights Charlton must decide on Terry Taylor's future

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has a decision to make this summer over the future of former Burton Albion midfielder Terry Taylor.

Taylor arrived at The Valley last summer following the expiration of his contract at Burton Albion, with the Brewers receiving £150,000 in compensation due to the player being under the age of 24.

Charlton fans had high hopes for the 22-year-old set-piece specialist, who signed for the Addicks following a successful season at the Pirelli Stadium which saw him provide four assists in 26 appearances from midfield.

However, the Scotland-born Welsh youth international had his minutes limited by injury towards the end of that season, and his bad luck continued into his first campaign in South East London.

Taylor only managed five appearances in League One for Charlton this season, and did not feature once under new boss Jones even after he had returned to fitness. He made several appearances for the under 21s during the latter stages of the season.

As Jones looks to rebuild his squad this summer in a bid to improve on the disappointment of last season, he will have a decision to make over whether Taylor has a part to play in 2024/25.

Charlton are in the market for a new midfielder

As it stands, Charlton are short of options in the centre of midfield going into next season. Following the departure of captain George Dobson and the expiration of four loans, Taylor is one of only three midfielders at the club who were there at the end of the season, alongside Conor Coventry and Karoy Anderson.

Scott Fraser and Conor McGrandles have returned following their time on loan during the second half of the season, but there is uncertainty over their futures at the club.

Charlton Athletic midfielders contracted for 2024/25 – 2023/24 stats, according to Transfermarkt Player Name Appearances Goals Assists Karoy Anderson 25 2 3 Conor Coventry 17 0 0 Scott Fraser 16 0 0 Terry Taylor 5 0 0 Conor McGrandles 3 1 0

Charlton have been linked with Luke Berry, who was released by Luton Town after they were relegated from the Premier League. Jones worked with the midfielder during both of his stints in charge at Kenilworth Road.

It would be no surprise to see Charlton bring in at least a couple of new midfielders this summer, as the only permanently contracted players Jones showed faith in during his 16 games in charge were Coventry and Anderson.

Taylor could benefit from a loan spell

Despite the fact that Taylor failed to impress Jones after he had recovered from his ankle injury, all hope is not lost for the midfielder. It might have been that the Welsh manager wanted to select match-fit players rather than getting Taylor back up to speed in the first-team.

However, there is a real possibility that Taylor's confidence will not be at the same level as it was when he arrived at The Valley.

He could benefit from going out on loan next season, especially if Charlton bring in midfield reinforcements during the summer transfer window. The Addicks cannot afford to hold onto Taylor if they are just going to play him in the under 21s, otherwise they risk hindering his development as well as damaging his confidence.

From what we saw during his time at Burton, there is no doubt that Taylor has the potential to be a quality player in the third tier and potentially at a level above. Charlton should send him on loan to a fellow League One club so he can get regular first-team football, regain his sharpness, and hit the ground running when he returns to The Valley.