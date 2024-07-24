Highlights Nathan Jones could reunite with another former Luton player at Charlton Athletic before summer transfer window closes.

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones could bring in another former Luton Town player before the end of the summer transfer window.

Jones, who was appointed as Charlton manager in February, has already signed two former Luton players since his arrival at The Valley, while two more are currently on trial.

Ex-Hatter Kazenga LuaLua signed for the Addicks on a short-term deal towards the back end of last season, before Luke Berry joined the club on a free transfer this summer after being released by the Hatters following their relegation from the Premier League.

Experienced striker Danny Hylton is on trial at Charlton, after playing under Jones at Kenilworth Road, and has featured in a few of their pre-season friendlies so far. Goalkeeper Harry Isted and defender Lloyd Jones also worked under Jones during his time in charge of Luton, but they were both already at Charlton before the manager arrived in SE7.

Now, it looks as though Dan Potts could be the next player to reunite with Jones at Charlton. The 30-year-old came on as a trialist in the second half of the Addicks' latest pre-season friendly, a respectable 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, after leaving Luton this summer.

Dan Potts is on trial at Charlton Athletic

Potts was released by Luton, alongside Berry, following their relegation back to the Championship at the end of last season.

Dan Potts' Luton Town stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 216 12 12

Jones spoke in an interview that was posted on the club's official X account after the game against Crystal Palace, explaining that he must ensure Charlton can get enough out of Potts during his trial period.

He said: "We're looking for a left-sided centre-half. Dan Potts has done fantastically well for me, you know. He's had one, two, three, four promotions maybe, played in the Premier League, so the pedigree is there.

"It's just about making sure that we can get enough of what we need out of him.

"It's not a trial. We've just come in, he's training with us, he's having a look at us, we're having a look at him. If Dan is fit and ready to go, then look, he's a wonderful acquisition, so we'll just have to see."

Dan Potts' future at Charlton Athletic depends on his fitness

Potts was an unused substitute in four Premier League fixtures during Luton's season in the top flight, including the home game against Manchester United and their visit to Anfield to face Liverpool.

The previous season, he played 26 games in the Championship for the Hatters, including captaining his side in the play-off final at Wembley, in which he scored what turned out to be the winning penalty in the shootout to send Luton to the promised land of the Premier League.

Unfortunately, the defender struggled with several injuries during the 2023/24 campaign, which resulted in him playing no first-team minutes for Luton all season. He suffered ankle ligament damage in pre-season, before two hamstring injuries hindered him later on.

It seems as though Jones has faith that Potts could recover from his injury problems and play a part in Charlton's League One campaign next season, although he and the medical staff will be taking a close look at the defender during his trial to ensure that he can stay fit.

There is no doubt that Potts' ability should be enough to earn a contract at The Valley and reunite him with Jones. It just depends on whether his fitness is up to the required standard.