Carlton Palmer doesn’t expect Nathan Jones to leave Charlton Athletic for Cardiff City amid talk that he is on the radar of the Championship club.

The 51-year-old has had a mixed coaching career so far, enjoying incredible success with Luton Town, but he has struggled with both Stoke City and Southampton.

After a short spell on the south coast, Jones returned to football earlier this year with the Addicks, and it has gone very well so far at The Valley.

League One Table Team P GD Pts 6 Stockport County 9 6 16 7 Exeter City 9 4 16 8 Charlton Athletic 9 1 16

Having guided the side away from any trouble last season, Charlton have started this season well, as they sit just outside the play-off places following a weekend win over big-spending Birmingham City.

Carlton Palmer feels Nathan Jones will remain at Charlton Athletic

Therefore, there has been some talk that Jones could be a target for Cardiff, who are the club he supports.

But, speaking to FLW, ex-England international Palmer outlined his belief that Jones wouldn’t choose to leave Charlton right now, whilst he also questioned whether Cardiff would be inclined to pay what's required to bring the manager to Wales.

“Nathan Jones is a really, really good manager. He has started really well at Charlton, they’re level on points with Stockport who are in the last play-off place, and they’re six points behind leaders Birmingham.

“We would all want to manage as high up as we can, and I think the Cardiff job is a really good job, but I don’t think Jones, from what I’ve seen of him as a bloke, would be jumping ship from Charlton to go to Cardiff, even though it’s a fantastic football club.

“Another thing is, have Cardiff got the money to pay compensation to get Jones out of Charlton? So I don’t think he will be jumping ship, and I don’t think Cardiff will be looking to pay compensation to get a new manager - I think they will look to get a manager out of work.

“So, this is just paper talk, and I think everything is in place for Jones to be very successful at Charlton, and I fully expect them to be in the play-offs or better this season.”

Nathan Jones is making progress with Charlton Athletic

Most would agree with Palmer’s assessment here, in the sense that it will take a lot to convince Jones to leave Charlton right now, as he is clearly onto a good thing with the Londoners.

He has built a team in his image, the fans are behind him, and the victory over Birmingham shows that he is working with a group that are capable of winning promotion.

So, normally, swapping that for a side that is in the relegation zone in the Championship would not even be a consideration.

But, the dynamic is changed by the fact that Cardiff are a club that is in Jones’ heart, so it would be interesting to see what would happen if a formal approach was made.

It was previously stated that ‘significant compensation’ would be needed, so that is a big obstacle, and we will see over the next days and weeks just how ambitious Cardiff are going to be with their next appointment.