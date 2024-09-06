Charlton Athletic were fairly busy during the transfer window, bringing in nine new signings to strengthen their squad, but Nathan Jones may have regrets about a couple of things that did not happen over the summer.

The Addicks made several additions during the summer transfer window, including a few players from clubs in higher divisions – centre-back Alex Mitchell, midfielder Luke Berry, and striker Gassan Ahadme.

Nathan Jones' side has made an encouraging start to the 2024/25 League One campaign, having won three games from three prior to their defeat against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last weekend.

Following last season's disappointing 16th-place finish in the third tier, the Addicks will be hoping to compete at the top end of League One this term, and the early signs suggest that they could be capable of mounting a promotion push in a bid to return to the Championship for the first time since they were relegated in 2020.

While Charlton's squad was improved during the transfer window, despite the sale of last season's League One Golden Boot winner Alfie May to Birmingham City, Jones may have a couple of regrets from the summer.

Let's take a look at two things that could have happened in SE7 for it to have been a better summer transfer window.

A loan move for Nathan Asiimwe

Right-back Nathan Asiimwe was set to go out on loan before the summer transfer window closed but he ended up staying at Charlton.

The 19-year-old is behind Kayne Ramsay and Tennai Watson in the pecking order and has featured for the Addicks' under-21s during the 2024/25 campaign so far.

Nathan Asiimwe's stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Assists 2023/24 23 2 2022/23 2 1

He signed a new contract until at least 2026 in December last year, and the next stage of his development was set to be a loan spell away from The Valley, ideally at a club in League Two.

However, Asiimwe remained at Charlton beyond the transfer deadline, meaning that if he is going to be sent on loan before the January window opens, it will have to be at a National League club.

Young striker Daniel Kanu enjoyed a successful stint on loan at Southend United in the National League last season, and he seemed to have benefitted from it upon his return to SE7, but Jones will likely have wanted Asiimwe to gain experience in the EFL.

A new goalkeeper

Charlton were in the market for another goalkeeper to compete with new signing Will Mannion for much of the summer transfer window.

The Addicks failed with attempts to sign a number of keepers over the course of the summer, meaning that their number one shirt remains vacant.

A deal to sign Asmir Begovic could not be completed due to financial terms, Arsenal shot-stopper Karl Hein joined Real Valladolid on loan instead of making a temporary switch to The Valley, and Viljami Sinisalo signed for Celtic despite interest from Charlton.

It remains to be seen whether another goalkeeper is brought in on a free transfer before January, but in an ideal world, Jones would have liked to sign a new number one during the summer window.