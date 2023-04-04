Charlton Athletic will be hoping to end the 2022/23 campaign on a high by stringing together a positive set of results in League One over the course of the coming weeks.

The Addicks produced a memorable display in front of their supporters last weekend as they swept aside Shrewsbury Town at The Valley.

A brace from Miles Leaburn as well as goals from Scott Fraser, Albie Morgan, Macauley Bonne and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi sealed a 6-0 victory for Charlton.

Given that the Addicks are currently 12 points adrift of the play-off places, the club will be playing League One football again next season.

In order for Charlton to emerge as legitimate contenders for automatic promotion, manager Dean Holden will need to bolster his squad over the course of the summer window.

One of the areas that will have to be addressed is central midfield.

Holden recently confirmed in an interview with London News Online that decisions have yet to be made regarding the futures of the club's out-of-contract players.

Morgan and Aaron Henry both fall into this particular category.

With there being no guarantee that this duo will stay, there is a possibility that an overhaul will be needed.

If Holden is keen to add to his options in this area of the pitch, he ought to seriously consider making a move for Elliot Watt.

Why should Charlton join Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle in the race for Watt?

Watt has recently emerged as a target for two of Charlton's League One rivals.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World last month, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle are both keeping tabs on the Salford City midfielder ahead of the summer window.

Charlton should consider joining these two sides in this pursuit as the midfielder has excelled in League Two this season and is now clearly ready to make the step up in level.

In the 37 league appearances that he has made for Salford in the current term, Watt has registered a division-high total of 15 assists.

Watt has also impressed defensively as he has made 2.1 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 1.2 clearances per game.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.25 in the fourth-tier, it would not be at all surprising if the 23-year-old goes on to establish as a key member of Charlton's side in a higher division if he makes the switch to The Valley later this year.

Signing the midfielder this summer would also be a good long-term investment by the Addicks as he has plenty of time left in his career to improve substantially as a player.

Would Charlton have to pay a significant fee for Watt?

Given that Watt's contract at Salford is set to run until 2024, Charlton may not have to break the bank in order to secure his services.

With the upcoming window representing the last real opportunity to secure a reasonable fee for Watt, the Ammies may be willing to negotiate with a potential suitor.

With Ipswich and Plymouth also tracking the midfielder, the Addicks will have to act quickly in order to avoid the possibility of being dragged into a bidding war.