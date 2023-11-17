Highlights Charlton Athletic are likely to be active in the upcoming January transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad.

Midfielder George Dobson has become a key player for Charlton since joining the club and has attracted interest from other teams.

Charlton must act quickly to secure Dobson's future with a new contract, as his current deal is set to expire in six months and other clubs may try to sign him.

League One side Charlton Athletic are likely to be busy in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Addicks made 11 signings over the summer, as then manager Dean Holden was keen to take the club further up the table.

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Isted Luton Town Permanent Lloyd Jones Cambridge United Permanent Tennai Watson MK Dons Permanent Tayo Edun Blackburn Rovers Permanent Alfie May Cheltenham Town Permanent Terry Taylor Burton Albion Permanent Chem Campbell Wolves Loan Slobodan Tedic Man City Loan Panutche Camara Ipswich Town Loan James Abankwah Udinese Loan Louie Watson Luton Town Loan

However, his reign ended pretty quickly in the campaign, and it is now Michael Appleton who is in charge. The former Blackpool boss is likely going to want to make changes in January as he molds his squad into one that fits his style more.

Charlton will be hoping the transfer window just sees them add to their squad and not lose anyone, as there are a few players who have been catching the eye of interested teams.

All eyes will be on forward Miles Leaburn, who has attracted interest from Chelsea and Brentford in recent time, but there could be another Charlton player coming onto club’s radars and that is midfielder George Dobson.

What is George Dobson’s situation at Charlton Athletic?

Charlton signed Dobson on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window, after he left Sunderland.

The midfielder started his career in Arsenal’s academy but made a name for himself at Walsall, which helped him earn his move to the Stadium of Light.

However, he fell out of favour with the Black Cats and joined Charlton, where he has gone on to become a regular in their starting XI, so much so that he is the club’s captain.

The 26-year-old is now into his third season with the Addicks, and once again, he is an important part of the club’s plans.

In his first season, he played 38 league games, and then he followed that up by playing 45 of the 46 league games last season. Dobson has really excelled and become influential at the Valley, but he is now entering an important time in his career as his contract nears its end at the club.

Come January, Dobson will be in the final six months of his contract, and given this situation, it may be no surprise to see clubs start looking to sign the player.

Why must Charlton Athletic brace themselves for interest in George Dobson?

As mentioned, since joining the Addicks, Dobson has taken his game to the next level and has become a top performer in League One over the last few seasons.

This season shows how important the 26-year-old is to Charlton, as he’s started all 16 league games so far this season, and that is under two different managers.

The midfielder has put up some impressive numbers this season, averaging 3.2 tackles per game, 1.4 interceptions, and 1.5 clearances, as per WhoScored.com.

Going forward, he has a pass competition rate of 81.1% and has collected 1.3 key passes from his average of 55.2 passes per game, as per WhoScored.com.

These just further back up how important and good Dobson has been for Charlton, not only this season but since he joined the club.

But as previously stated, he is coming to a crucial point in his career, as he is hitting the prime years and is entering the final six months of his contract at the Valley. Teams across the EFL are bound to take notice of this, and therefore, Charlton needs to be prepared for what may come in January.

The Addicks need to act quick and try to tie their captain down to a new contract, or while they focus on Leaburn, they could receive interest in Dobson, which may be hard to turn down given his contract situation.

Charlton will still be hoping they can gate crash the play-offs, but to do so, they are going to need to keep their best players, and that includes Dobson as well as Leaburn.