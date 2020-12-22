Charlton Athletic must be wary of Championship interest in six-goal hotshot: Opinion

There’s never a quiet day in the life of a Charlton Athletic fan.

It seems that the last few years have just been a travelling circus of scandals, bad decisions and even worse ownership.

Sometime you’d be forgiven for forgetting that there’s actually a football team at the heart of the club.

After suffering the heartbreak of relegation last term the hope for the Addicks this time around was that the South Londoners could make an immediate return to the Championship.

As we approach the festive period Charlton are firmly in the mix for the play-offs, but the security of going up through the automatic promotion places seems a long way off.

That could cause issues in the transfer market.

One man who is really catching the eye this term is Chuks Aneke.

The striker moved to The Valley in the summer of 2019 after rejecting a new contract with MK Dons, and while his first season at the club was mixed at best, this term has been completely different.

The 27-year-old has been in good form after scoring seven goals in 15 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side.

That tally has made Aneke one of League One’s most potent frontmen and in typical style that could lead to transfer interest.

With the January transfer window just a matter of days away it leaves the Addicks with a potential dilemma.

After arriving in South London on a two-year contract, Aneke’s deal looks set to expire at the end of the season meaning that the Addicks could find themselves in a tricky position.

Should the striker’s fine form continue then it’s only natural that he would attract some interest as he becomes available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

It’s even plausible that some clubs could try their luck in January as they look towards a cut-price deal or a pre-contract agreement – both scenarios which are less than ideal for Bowyer’s side.

That means that it’s essential that Charlton stay on top of this situation and either look to tie him down to a new contract, or ensure that they secure promotion.

After all, on current form it seems highly unlikely that Aneke will be plying his trade in the third tier at this time next year.