Highlights Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones aims to strengthen squad before end of summer transfer window.

Need to sign another goalkeeper crucial for Addicks' success in League One.

Despite hesitations, looking at loan market may be necessary for Charlton to fill squad gaps effectively.

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones will be hoping that his plans can fall into place during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

The Addicks enjoyed a good start to the summer transfer window in terms of new signings, with seven new players arriving at the club in time for the pre-season training camp in Slovenia.

Last season's League One Golden Boot winner Alfie May was sold to Birmingham City, although after bringing in Matty Godden and Gassan Ahadme as replacements, Jones will hope that he has enough firepower in his squad to challenge at the top end of the table in the third tier next season.

19-year-old Jamaica international Kaheim Dixon is poised to be the next man through the door at The Valley, as long as there are no issues with him obtaining a work permit before the move is finalised.

Let's take a look at a couple of things that must be avoided by Charlton before the end of the summer transfer window.

Failing to sign a new goalkeeper

Charlton have been in the market for another new goalkeeper to add to the capture of Will Mannion from Cambridge United for most of the transfer window.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Harry Isted shared responsibility between the sticks for the Addicks last season, keeping just five clean sheets in 46 League One games between them, and the latter has left the club this summer to join Burton Albion.

It seemed as though former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic could make the move to SE7 after leaving Queens Park Rangers at the end of last season, before the deal broke down after financial terms could not be agreed.

It then looked like the Addicks were going to sign Estonia international Karl Hein on loan from Arsenal, before it became apparent that the 22-year-old was set to join La Liga side Real Valladolid instead.

Charlton currently only have Mannion and Maynard-Brewer as senior goalkeepers, so it is imperative that they sign another shot-stopper sooner rather than later.

Failing to bring in another goalkeeper is a transfer situation that Charlton must avoid.

Ignoring the loan market

Jones made it clear at the beginning of the transfer window that he wanted to avoid signing players on loan, unless they could significantly improve the squad.

However, with the end of the transfer window drawing ever closer, and Charlton said to be unable to make the signings they require until players are moved on, he may need to change his mind.

Signing players on loan could be more financially viable if the Addicks cannot get players such as Scott Fraser and Lucas Ness off the wage bill.

While Charlton's temporary signings last season were extremely underwhelming, they have had success in the loan market before. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi won the Addicks' Player of the Year award at the end of the 2022/23 season after spending the season on loan from Crystal Palace.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 2022/23 League One stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 43 15 8

It would not be ideal for Jones to be required to abandon his principles, but it is a better option than leaving himself short in certain areas of the pitch. The 51-year-old was clearly ready to sign Hein on loan, and he should consider other players who could be signed on a short-term basis to ensure that he has enough quality options at his disposal next season.

Ignoring the loan market but failing to bring in as many players as he wants is another transfer situation that Jones needs to avoid.