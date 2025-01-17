This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic will be hoping for a strong second half of the January transfer window as the Addicks look to push for a League One play-off place.

Nathan Jones' side find themselves hovering around mid-table in the third tier at the halfway point of the season, which is pretty much where they've been for the last couple of years.

Charlton's playing squad has been majorly overhauled over the last few transfer windows, as the club's relatively new owners Global Football Partners, who took over in July 2023, look to get the club moving in the right direction once again.

Terry Taylor told to seek temporary Charlton Athletic exit this month

Young midfielder Nathan Asiimwe has already left The Valley on loan this window, but is there another specific player that may be looking for a winter exit over the next few weeks? We spoke to our Charlton Athletic fan pundit, Ben Fleming, to find out.

He identified 23-year-old central midfielder Terry Taylor as an ideal candidate.

Fleming said: "I think I would've said Tayo Edun, but he's just joined Peterborough! I think that's a move that makes sense, even with our lack of cover at right-back - I know he's normally a left-back - he wasn't getting many minutes and clearly wasn't one that was going to get into Nathan Jones' plans.

"Our squad isn't necessarily that big, so I don't necessarily think that there are too many people that, even if they really wanted to go, we wouldn't necessarily be keen to let go. I think maybe one that could leave is Allan Campbell.

"I've seen reports that a few clubs are interested and that he might want to return to Scotland, which I don't think too many fans would necessarily care too much about because he's not exactly set the world alight whilst on loan for the first six months.

"The other one could be Terry Taylor. He started the season right out of Nathan Jones' plans, and then we had a few injuries and we went to a back four and he sort of came back into the team, and had a lot more influence.

"He had some quite good games, somewhere he wasn't quite as good, but now we've sort of moved back to a back three, he's not been in the squad or even left on the bench for the last five games.

"Clearly, I don't think Nathan Jones sees him in his long-term plans.

"Again, I'd be surprised if we're looking to let him go without having someone to come in, because if Campbell does leave, I definitely don't think he'd go. If, for example, Conor Coventry or Greg Docherty gets injured, then Karoy Anderson could come in, but Karoy starts a lot of games anyway, and then Taylor would be the obvious backup.

"So, he might be someone that's pushing for a move, and maybe the club might explore that, but I think it's going to be the case of one in, one out, and he probably would only leave if we knew that we'd got someone lined up to replace him. Otherwise, I don't think there's too many that will be looking to leave."

Nathan Jones may be wise to hand Terry Taylor more Charlton opportunities

Fellow League One sides Shrewsbury Town, Stevenage and Bolton Wanderers have all been linked with a January loan for Taylor, which may indicate how he's viewed across the league.

A host of third-tier sides evidently see the former Wales youth international as being a quality player at League One level, and with Bolton and Stevenage in close proximity to Charlton in the table, strengthening a direct rival shouldn't be on their transfer agenda.

Terry Taylor's 24/25 League One stats (as of 17/01/25) - per FotMob Appearances Passing accuracy Chances created per 90 Recoveries per 90 Touches per 90 Avg. match rating 8 80.9% 2.44 8.36 79 7.2/10

Looking at his numbers when he has been handed the opportunity to play in the league this season, Taylor ranks highly in some key metrics for a central midfield player.

His 2.44 chances created per 90 ranks him in the top 95.8 percentile of League One defensive midfielders, whilst his 79 touches per 90 places him in the top 96.5 percentile, and his 8.36 recoveries per 90 puts him in the top 97.9 percentile - per FotMob.

Those kinds of numbers would point towards Taylor being a sneakily important player for Charlton when he's been on the pitch, and perhaps makes a strong case for him to be featuring more regularly in Jones' Charlton side moving forwards.