Charlton Athletic midfielder reveals what change his teammates must now make following significant defeat

Charlton Athletic’s veteran midfielder Darren Pratley has urged his teammates to stay of social media ahead of a crucial final nine games for The Addicks.

A 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at The Valley on Saturday saw Lee Bowyer’s men fall into the drop zone and, as a result, plenty of Charlton fans shared their angst online.

But Pratley has urged his teammates to focus on the task in hand and ignore what is being said amongst the fans.

“The boys need to stay focused for the next nine games and if they are on social media, maybe stay off of it. That would be my advice,” he said in a post-match interview with London News Online.

“If you go home and are going on the internet, you’re not going to find nice things when you’re down the bottom.

“We need to keep going and keep fighting. After 46 games, you’ll finish where you should finish. If we remain in the league I’m sure everyone will be happy.

Paddy McNair scored the only goal of the game after just 17 minutes, sidefooting home Rudy Gestede’s cross after the Addicks had conspired to lose possession in their own half.

Debutant Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic was forced into action to keep out Andre Green, Deji Oshilaja and Macauley Bonne either side of half-time as Lee Bowyer’s men pushed for an equaliser.

Lyle Taylor was booked in the second half for diving in the Boro penalty area, a decision which the home side strongly disagreed with, but it made no difference, leaving Charlton on the cusp of an immediate relegation.

The verdict

I think this is very wise advice from Pratley.

In an ideal world, Charlton fans would act rationally but it is hard to blame for worrying and getting angry. It is just what all of us football fans do.

But the players need to avoid getting swept up in it. I am sure some of them may get spurred on by negative comments but I think for the vast majority it will only hinder them and the squad as a whole.

It is unlikely that players will stay offline completely but if they are at least more careful with what they look at it should still help.