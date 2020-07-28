Charlton Athletic midfielder linked with summer move to Championship club

Charlton Athletic youngster Alfie Doughty is a reported transfer target for Luton Town according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Luton. Keen on Doughty at Charlton. Bid going in. Don’t want to lose him. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 28, 2020

Charlton have recently been relegated from the Championship, after they fell to a 4-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road on the final day of the season.

It means that Bowyer could be faced with losing some key players ahead of the 2020/21 season, as they prepare for life back in the third tier of English football.

Doughty is one of the first names to be linked with a summer departure, with Luton set to launch a bid for the young midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

Nixon claims that Charlton are keen to keep hold of Doughty, although it remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the 20-year-old.

Doughty made 31 appearances in total for the Addicks during the 2019/20 season, and will be hoping to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Luton finished 19th in this year’s Championship campaign, as they confirmed their survival on the final day of the season, after a win against Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road.

The Verdict:

This is a smart move by Luton.

Charlton are going to be faced with losing some of their key players ahead of the new season, and I think Doughty will be attracting significant interest from other clubs.

You would imagine that Doughty will be keen to play his football at the highest level possible, and given that Luton are in the Championship next season, and Charlton aren’t, a move to Kenilworth Road could be tempting for the midfielder.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Doughty, that’s for sure.