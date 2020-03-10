Charlton Athletic midfielder delivers verdict on the importance of upcoming clash with Hull City

Charlton Athletic midfielder Darren Pratley has insisted that the Addicks’ cruch match with Hull City next weekend is not a must win for his side.

Lee Bowyer saw his side drop into the relegation places after defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday but they will climb out of them again with a win against The Tigers – another side battling the drop.

Hull have lost nine of their last 11 Championship matches whilst Charlton have lost their last three, failing to score in either of them, but Pratley is keen to see the bigger picture.

“If we win that game next week, we’re not safe,” he said in a post-match interview with London News Online.

“We want to win but I’m not going to say we have to win.

“If we win that we shouldn’t get carried away, because I believe it will go right down to the wire. We have to be prepared for that.

“We’ve got nine games to save our season.”

Paddy McNair scored the only goal of the game after just 17 minutes, sidefooting home Rudy Gestede’s cross after the Addicks had conspired to lose possession in their own half.

Debutant Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic was forced into action to keep out Andre Green, Deji Oshilaja and Macauley Bonne either side of half-time as Lee Bowyer’s men pushed for an equaliser.

Lyle Taylor was booked in the second half for diving in the Boro penalty area, a decision which the home side strongly disagreed with, but it made no difference, leaving Charlton on the cusp of an immediate relegation.

The verdict

This is a very good point from Pratley but the importance of the clash with Hull should not be downplayed as well.

More from a confidence viewpoint than anything else. If either side wins the match it is going to give them a huge confidence boost going forward, whilst whoever loses is going to struggle badly.

A draw also won’t do either side much good. They both need points on the board as both have tougher matches in the offing.