Charlton Athletic finished the 2023/24 League One campaign in 16th position, nine points above the relegation zone but 23 points below the play-off places.

However, the appointment of Nathan Jones back in February demonstrates the club's ambition, given his admirable record with Luton Town, who he guided from League Two to League One in 2018, before taking the Hatters to the Championship play-offs in 2022.

Jones has already had a huge impact at the Valley and has suffered just two defeats in the dugout with the Addicks in 16 games.

With this sort of form, the Addicks can be confident of a 2024/25 promotion push, but the club will need to have a successful summer transfer window to have a chance of battling for a place in the Championship.

As well as signing new players, the London outfit may also be looking to make a profit from some of their assets in a squad brimming with homegrown talent.

According to the South London Press & Mercury, the Addicks are eyeing a move for Coventry City star Matty Godden, who scored six Championship goals in 35 appearances and 23 starts during the 2023/24 season.

Matty Godden 2023/24 Championship stats According to FotMob Appearances 35 Starts 23 Minutes played 2,045 Shots 55 Goals 6 Expected goals (xG) 9.48 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 1.00

Meanwhile, Premier League sides Chelsea and Brentford were credited with interest in current Charlton starlet Miles Leaburn ahead of the January transfer window by the Mail Online, and could swoop for the 20-year-old once more come the summer.

Godden's arrival could open the door for Leaburn's exit

Godden has been prolific at League One level and scored 14 goals in 26 league appearances as the Sky Blues were promoted from the third tier to the Championship at the end of the shortened 2019/20 campaign.

The hotshot went on to reach double figures during an impressive 2021/22 Championship season in which he scored 12 goals in 24 appearances as Mark Robins' men finished 12th.

Godden was only named in Robins' starting XI for half of the Sky Blues' 2023/24 season, so now could be the right time for him to move on, while the Addicks would benefit from his services.

If Jones' men sign Godden, they will boast a strong forward line that already includes 2023/24 League One golden boot winner Alfie May as well as 19-year-old academy graduate Daniel Kanu and former Arsenal man Chuks Aneke.

The potential addition of Godden may mean the Addicks feel they do not need Leaburn in their squad to pursue a promotion challenge and can capitalise on potential Premier League interest to make a profit on the starlet.

Leaburn sale could bolster Addicks promotion chances

With top-flight sides such as Chelsea keen on the Addicks academy product, the club could sell their man for millions and could redistribute these funds to strengthen their squad.

Godden's goalscoring record in the third tier shows that he would be an adequate replacement for Leaburn, while profits from selling the ace could be spent on other areas of the pitch.

Jones may look to majorly bolster his defence this summer, after the Addicks conceded more goals than they scored during the 2023/24 League One campaign despite having the golden boot winner on their side, while a Leaburn sale could raise the necessary funds to do so.