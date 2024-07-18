Highlights Godden confident in scoring goals for Charlton after signing to replace May, bringing added firepower up front.

Charlton Athletic striker Matty Godden has backed himself to score "a load" of goals for the Addicks next season, having been signed after Alfie May was sold to Birmingham City.

Matty Godden signed for Charlton Athletic from Coventry City this summer, after helping The Sky Blues achieve promotion from League One and establish themselves in the Championship during his five-year spell with the club.

The striker was brought in just a day after Alfie May, who won the Golden Boot in the third tier last season, was sold to divisional rivals Birmingham City.

Alfie May's League One record in the last three seasons (Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Charlton Athletic 43 23 Cheltenham Town 39 20 Cheltenham Town 46 23

May scored over a third of the Addicks' goals in League One during the 2023/24 campaign, so it was vital that Charlton found another forward capable of putting the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis.

The day after Godden's signing was confirmed, Charlton announced that they had also brought in striker Gassan Ahadme from Ipswich Town. Manager Nathan Jones is clearly aware that the Addicks needed some added firepower up front following the departure of May, and it will be interesting to see who steps up in his absence.

Matty Godden backs himself to score goals for Charlton

Godden and Ahadme have been signed to strengthen a striking department that already includes Miles Leaburn, Daniel Kanu and Chuks Aneke, while Danny Hylton is currently on trial with the club.

Godden spoke to the BBC this week about his move to The Valley, discussing May's impact last season and how he thinks he will perform in a Charlton shirt during the upcoming campaign.

"The gaffer and the football club, they obviously had Alfie last year, and he scored a load of goals, he has done for the last few seasons now," Godden said.

"When meeting with the gaffer, the gaffer's got a certain - and every gaffer's got - a certain way of playing. We had the conversation and I've played against the gaffer's teams before, and I suit the way that the gaffer wants to play.

"Yeah, the gaffer's got the way that he wants to play, how he sees the club going and succeeding.

"Obviously, I'm a confident boy in front of goal, so I'm not going to shy away from saying that I'll score a load of goals for Charlton, because I know I probably will."

It is clear that Godden fancies his chances of enjoying a prolific campaign in League One during the 2024/25 campaign, which is something that will be music to the ears of Charlton supporters following the disappointment of May leaving SE7.

Godden has scored goals in League One before

Not only is Godden the same height as May, albeit the former is a slightly more physical player, but he also has a similar knack of scoring goals. While he has spent the last few seasons in the Championship, Godden has scored goals in the third tier before.

In his most recent League One campaign, the 32-year-old scored 14 goals in 26 games as Coventry won the title, after the season was cut short due to the pandemic in 2020.

The season before that, he was at Peterborough United, and netted 14 goals in 38 games as the Posh missed out on a top six finish by one point. Charlton won promotion to the Championship that season, before being relegated the following year and failing to finish in the League One play-offs in each of the four seasons since.

Godden will hope he can help change the Addicks' fortunes next season, and if he scores the goals that he believes he will, they will have a good chance of a successful campaign.