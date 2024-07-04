Highlights Alfie May leaves Charlton Athletic for Birmingham City due to family reasons.

Charlton signs Coventry City striker Matt Godden as May's replacement.

Godden's experience and goal-scoring record will strengthen Charlton's squad.

Charlton Athletic striker Alfie May has joined Birmingham City.

The 31-year-old has left Charlton after just one season at The Valley, in which he scored 27 goals in all competitions and won the Golden Boot in League One despite the Addicks finishing 16th in the table.

May bid an emotional farewell to Charlton's supporters in a video on the club's official website.

He said: "That away following last year was incredible, it's one of the best that I've seen in the leagues. They supported me through the tough times when I wasn't scoring.

"The main reason for me is the wife and kids have moved back up north. We knew that moving into the London area was going to be a big ask for my missus, it's something new for her, so that was a big one. She just couldn't get settled down here."

Charlton's Player of the Year joined from Cheltenham Town last summer, but has now joined fellow League One side Birmingham after handing in a written transfer request.

Charlton have found their replacement for May

Charlton boss Nathan Jones has consistently spoken about the importance of finishing the summer transfer window in a stronger position than when they started it, and the Addicks have seemingly found their replacement for May.

Coventry City striker Matt Godden has been announced after signing a two-year contract at The Valley, with the option of a further year.

The 32-year-old has spent five seasons with the Sky Blues, and helped them win promotion to the Championship in 2020.

Godden is a good signing for Charlton

Bringing in a player like Godden, who has plenty of experience in the Championship and League One, is an excellent move by Jones.

He has spent the last four seasons in the second tier, and scored 32 league goals in that time, which will enable him to add invaluable experience to Charlton's squad next term.

The Addicks' current striking options include teenager Daniel Kanu and 20-year-old Miles Leaburn, who will be able to learn from Godden in training as well as compliment him on the pitch with their extra pace.

Charlton are expected to add another striker to their squad this summer, meaning Jones will have five options in that department next season, and have been linked with Ipswich Town forward Gassan Ahadme.

Godden is a strong Alfie May replacement

Charlton already have two physical strikers in Leaburn and Aneke, so it was important they brought in a similar profile to May once it became apparent that he wanted to move on.

Godden's game is based around his clever movement, timing of runs and excellent finishing ability. He is a similar height to May but has slightly more physical presence, which should be beneficial in Jones' system.

Matty Godden's League One record; according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 73 28 5

Charlton received a transfer fee of £775,000 for May, and they are unlikely to have spent as much as that to sign Godden with just one year remaining on his deal at Coventry.

Godden has a proven track record of scoring goals in League One, and knows what it takes to win promotion from the division.

While Charlton will be disappointed to lose last season's Golden Boot winner, they should be pleased that they have managed to replace him with a player of Godden's ability and experience.