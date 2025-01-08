Charlton Athletic, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City are all interested in Oldham’s Sam Clucas, who could be available on a free transfer this month.

The 34-year-old will be well-known to fans in the EFL, as he has turned out for the likes of Hull, Stoke and Swansea during an impressive career over the years.

However, he is currently with National League side Oldham, having signed a short-term deal with the Latics back in October.

Sam Clucas transfer latest

Yet, another move could be on the cards for the player, as Football Insider has revealed that Charlton, Mansfield and Lincoln could all look to bring Clucas in this month.

Interestingly, the update states that there is a clause as part of Clucas’ contract at Oldham that enables him to leave on a free transfer if there is EFL interest.

Therefore, he will be able to speak to the clubs, and this could be something that accelerates quickly if he wants to make the move.

Clucas has only featured seven times for Oldham since his arrival, but has made a positive impact, with the side collecting 14 points in the games that he has played, which has seen them climb the table quickly as they look to seal a return to League Two.

Sam Clucas would be a smart signing for a League One club

In truth, it was a surprise to see Clucas drop down to National League level, as he is someone who has plenty of EFL experience over the years, and he turned out for Hull and Swansea in the Premier League.

It should be said that injuries halted his progress, and he certainly didn’t live up to expectations at Stoke, but he clearly still has something to offer.

The interest in Clucas is understandable, as he is a versatile player who can fill in different roles, whilst his experience and know-how will make him an asset in the dressing room as the pressure builds.

The three clubs keen on Clucas are all in the top half, and they will all have ambitions of reaching the play-offs come May, even if Lincoln have a lot of work to do given their recent struggles.

League One Table (as of 8/1/25) Team P GD Pts 6 Reading 24 6 41 7 Stockport County 25 10 38 8 Leyton Orient 24 10 37 9 Mansfield 23 5 37 10 Bolton Wanderers 23 1 37 11 Charlton Athletic 23 6 34 12 Lincoln City 25 -2 32

So, the appeal is obvious for Clucas, who used to play for Mansfield, and it will be interesting to see if an agreement is reached in the coming days or weeks, as clubs battle to improve their respective squads before the window closes.