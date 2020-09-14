Charlton Athletic man’s exit path ‘hinges’ on player developments elsewhere

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips will only be on the move to AFC Bournemouth if the Cherries can shift Asmir Begovic out of the club in the remainder of the transfer window.

Phillips was ever-present for Charlton in the Championship last season, featuring in all 46 fixtures for Lee Bowyer’s side.

However, despite the impressive form of the 25-year-old goalkeeper, he was unable to help the Addicks avoid an instant drop straight back into the third-tier.

Naturally, there’s growing interest in Phillips from sides in the Championship, with London News Online noting the admiration that is there from Bournemouth.

However, in addition to noting the interest that’s there from Bournemouth, the same report has suggested that any move to the South Coast will depend on the Cherries shifting Begovic out of the club.

In terms of interest from elsewhere in Phillips, the Sun have claimed that Brentford are lining up the goalkeeper as a potential David Raya replacement.

However, Bowyer has played down that speculation and is quoted as saying: “We’ve not heard anything from Brentford. It’s just people out there trying to escalate something. We’ve not heard a thing.”

The Verdict

It does seem as if Phillips will be leaving Charlton this summer at some point.

The goalkeeper has been a good servant to the club, but he needs to be playing in the Championship at this stage of his career.

However, as is the nature of the current transfer market, it’s difficult to fashion a move. There’s lots to sort out for clubs right across the EFL, which is holding up deals.

That seems to be hindering Phillips’ exit path.

