Highlights Charlton Athletic have sacked Dean Holden as their manager after a string of defeats, marking the first managerial casualty in the 2023/24 Football League season.

The team has failed to meet expectations despite making ambitious signings, resulting in their worst start to a season in over 30 years.

Potential candidates for the vacant managerial position include Danny Cowley, Mark Hudson, Michael Appleton, and Leam Richardson, with Lee Bowyer's chances of returning appearing slim.

Charlton Athletic have recorded the first managerial casualty across the entire Football League for the 2023/24 campaign by sacking Dean Holden just five matches into the season.

The South London outfit are now firm in their search for a fresh appointment in the dugout and an update has been provided on the next potential candidates to take the helm.

Charlton Athletic sack Dean Holden

The Addicks announced the bombshell decision on Sunday evening following their most recent defeat away at league leaders Oxford United over the weekend.

Summer signing Alfie May's second goal for the club since signing from Cheltenham Town was not enough to see off the hosts, who condemned Charlton to a fifth straight defeat across all competitions courtesy of a Tyler Goodrham brace.

Optimism had been prominent at the Valley throughout the summer owing to the ambitious captures of Chem Cambpell, Panutche Camara, Terry Taylor and the aforementioned May, but Charlton have found themselves unable to echo their newfound expectations thus far.

After defeating local rivals Leyton Orient in a slender 1-0 home victory on the League One opening day, Charlton have failed to claim a single point since, losing their next four league matches away to Peterborough United and the U's, and at home to both Bristol Rovers and Port Vale.

They also departed the EFL Cup in the very first round by falling to a shock 3-1 loss at the hands of League Two side Newport County earlier this month.

This run of form has been an understandable cause of concern and represented the club's worst start to a season in over 30 years.

The Holden sacking will also open the door for Charlton's fifth manager in just two-and-a-half years- and supporters now have an idea on who they may see arrive in the immediate future.

Fired Charlton boss Dean Holden

Journalist Darren Witcoop has disclosed a list of managers that are claimed to have either displayed interest in the vacant managerial post, or be of direct interest from the club.

The first name he has provided is Danny Cowley, who has been out of work since the turn of the year after being sacked by third-tier rivals Portsmouth.

Mark Hudson is also an interesting name to emerge given just how much he struggled during an ill-fated stint with Cardiff City last term.

He had joined Sheffield United as a defensive coach over the summer and it felt as though that was a better-suited role, but he is evidently eager to sink his teeth into full-time management and is another candidate to be linked with the club.

Michael Appleton - the third of as many managers to have been dismissed in January- is believed to be in contention too, having left Blackpool earlier this year amid their torrid 2022/23 Championship season.

Leam Richardson is the last name that Witcoop has revealed to be linked with taking the Charlton job, and he has been out of work for nearly a year now after leaving Wigan Athletic last November under controversial circumstances.

Witcoop has also disclosed that while Lee Bowyer would be keen on returning to the club, the chances of that appear slim at this stage.