Charlton Athletic are searching for a new manager following the sacking of Dean Holden on Sunday.

The Addicks were among the promotion favourites in League One this season after an impressive summer transfer window, but four defeats from their first five league games have left the club sitting 19th in the table, with the 2-1 loss at Oxford United on Saturday prompting the board into action.

Holden had taken over at The Valley in December, leading the club away from the relegation zone and achieving a 10th-placed finish last season and he departs having won 12, drawn five and lost 15 of his 32 games in charge, giving him a win percentage of 37.5%.

Assistant manager Danny Senda and goalkeeping coach Glyn Shimell have also left the club, with academy coach Jason Pearce taking charge on an interim basis, assisted by Anthony Hayes.

As the club continue the hunt for Holden's permanent replacement, we rounded up all the latest news on the Addicks' managerial search.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson turns down approach

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has turned down the chance to speak to Charlton about their vacant managerial position.

The Addicks are said to have asked Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony for permission to speak to Ferguson but MacAnthony confirmed the 51-year-old has rejected the opportunity to discuss the role and will remain at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"I have an agreement with Darren that I would tell him about any approach respectfully and he can then decide if he wants to talk to club," MacAnthony said, via the Peterborough Telegraph.

"Thankfully he declined and fair play to him as he loves our project."

Ferguson returned for a fourth spell as Peterborough boss on a short-term contract in January and he guided his side to the League One play-offs in an excellent second half of the season, but they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals.

Despite that disappointment, he signed a new three-year deal at the club this summer and Posh currently sit 10th in the table after three wins and two defeats from their opening five league games, while they have also progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Ferguson has won three promotions from League One across his stints in charge of Peterborough.

Chris Powell rejects return

Another manager that has turned down an approach from the club is ex-Addicks boss Chris Powell.

The South London Press claim that Powell has rejected the opportunity to return to The Valley as interim manager.

Powell had three spells with Charlton as a player and enjoyed a successful stint in charge of the club between 2011 and 2014, leading them to promotion from League One in 2012.

He was sacked in March 2014 with the club sitting bottom of the Championship and he has gone on to manage Huddersfield Town and Southend United, as well as spending time as a coach with England and ADO Den Haag and working in the Tottenham Hotspur academy.

Journalist Darren Witcoop says that Charlton are expected to hold interviews with candidates, naming five managers who are keen on the role or are of interest to the club.

The first of those is former Lincoln City and Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley, who has been out of work since being sacked by Portsmouth in January.

Mark Hudson endured a disappointing spell in charge of Cardiff City last season and he was dismissed in January after just four wins from 18 games, but despite only joining Sheffield United as a defensive coach in July, he could be set for a return to management.

It was a poor second stint at Blackpool for Michael Appleton and he was sacked in January with the club sitting in the relegation zone after just seven wins from his 29 games in charge, but he could be a contender for the vacancy.

The final name mentioned is ex-Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson, who guided the Latics to the League One title in 2022 before being sacked in November.

Lee Bowyer, who led Charlton to promotion to the Championship in 2019, was said to be interested in a return to The Valley, but Witcoop claims that "looks unlikely at this stage".