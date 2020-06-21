Charlton Athletic man shares heartwarming tribute to late Addicks superfan after Hull win

Tom Lockyer took to Twitter after Charlton Athletic’s 1-0 win over Hull City yesterday, to dedicate the win to the late Addicks superfan Seb Lewis.

Going into yesterday’s game, Charlton fans were fearing the worst. After three months out they faced Hull City – the team that were a place and two points ahead of Charlton who were in the bottom-three before yesterday.

Heading to the KC without their main man Lyle Taylor as well, many a Charlton supporters expected a long afternoon. But thanks to Jason Pearce’s first Championship goal of the season, Charlton stole the narrow win from the Humber to pull themselves to safety.

The win threw Hull into the relegation zone, and saw Charlton leapfrog both Huddersfield and Middlesbrough after their respective defeats yesterday.

After the win, Lockyer took to Twitter to dedicate the win to Seb, who tragically lost his life during the temporary break in football:

Massive result today! That one was for you Seb❤️ pic.twitter.com/AXn0fIhAFL — Tom Lockyer (@TomLockyer) June 20, 2020

Seb had attended a staggering 1,076 consecutive matches in a run which dated all the way back to 1998. His untimely passing shook the entirety of the Addicks faithful, but many were delighted to see Lockyer take the time to share the above post on social media.

The verdict

Yesterday’s win was much more that just that. Lockyer showed what it meant to himself and his teammates to get the win, and it could well be a win that sees them playing Championship football next season.

There’s eight games remaining though, and still 24 points left to play for. Bowyer won’t be resting just yet, and they’ve another tough task in QPR next weekend.