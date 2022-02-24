Charlton Athletic man shares encouraging update following injury issue

Charlton Athletic midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has revealed he is back training with the team as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The 27-year-old damaged his cruciate ligament against Lincoln City in the second from last game of the previous campaign, with the former Brighton man knowing he was set for a long time on the sidelines.

That came at such a bad time for the player, as he had been impressing for Charlton at that period, and with his contract expiring there were doubts about his long-term future.

The Londoners took the option to extend Forster-Caskey’s stay by 12 months, and he could still have a role to play this season. That’s after the player took to Instagram today to confirm that he is back working with the group, along with an image of him in training.

“Feels so good to be back training with the boys.”

Whilst Johnnie Jackson won’t be rushing Forster-Caskey back, although he would be a welcome addition considering the Addicks are nine points above the relegation zone having lost four games in a row.

Have Charlton Athletic won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Aston Villa Won Lost

The verdict

Firstly, this is great news for Forster-Caskey as we all know how serious his knee injury was and it would’ve been a long road to get to this point for the player.

Of course, he still has work to do before he is back involved in a matchday squad but this is a major point in his recovery.

Now, it’s about getting up to speed and the midfielder will hope he can play some part this season to help a Charlton side that have missed his quality.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.