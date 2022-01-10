Charlton Athletic man makes honest admission about his future after cup defeat to Norwich

Charlton Athletic defender Ryan Inniss has admitted that he is happy at the club and is keen to earn a contract extension in the coming months.

The 26-year-old’s deal is set to expire following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign but the Addicks do possess the option to trigger a one-year extension which will keep him at The Valley until 2023.

After being limited to just 15 appearances in all competitions last season due to injury, Inniss would have been determined to feature regularly for Charlton during the current term.

However, as a result of an issue with his thigh, the defender has missed a host of league games and only recently made a full recovery.

Following cameo displays against Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers, Inniss was handed a start by Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson in the club’s FA Cup clash with Norwich City yesterday.

Although he was unable to prevent his side from suffering a 1-0 defeat to the Canaries, the defender did show glimpses of promise before being substituted in the 70th minute of this fixture.

After his side’s meeting with Norwich, Inniss revealed that he is hoping to convince Charlton to extend his stay at the club.

Speaking to the South London Press, the defender said: “I absolutely love it here, I’m not just saying that.

“The club have looked after me so it’s all about getting appearances and setting a benchmark for myself and hopefully earning the extension that the club have got on my contract.

“Speak to my agent, but I know the club have got an option.

“If they were to take that up, I’d be over the moon.

“I’ve got to give myself a platform for whatever the future holds but I want to be here.

“If I can stay fit and play games, it gives myself a real chance wherever it may be.

“But I hope it’s here.”

The Verdict

With Inniss clearly keen to stay at Charlton, it will be intriguing to see whether the League One side are willing to include the defender in their plans for the future.

In order for Inniss to convince the club to extend his current contract, he will need to maintain his fitness as well as his form.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.63 in League One, the defender may be able to earn a new deal if he improves his consistency at this level.

Considering that Inniss is fighting for a place in Charlton’s defence with the likes of Jason Pearce, Sean Clare and Akin Famewo, he knows that he will need to step up to the mark if he is to feature regularly for the club in the coming months.