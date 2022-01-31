Charlton Athletic man in discussions over Premier League move

Charlton Athletic striker Mason Burstow has been given permission to talk to a Premier League club, a report from Newshopper has claimed.

Having come through Charlton’s academy, Burstow has now burst onto the scene at senior level this season.

The 18-year-old has scored six goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks this season, attracting plenty of attention from elsewhere.

Speaking earlier, Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard confirmed that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in the striker, and it now seems one of those sides have made a breakthrough.

Burstow has been left out of the club’s matchday squad for their clash with Charlton tonight, and according to this latest update, the striker has now been given permission to speak to a top-flight club.

Have these 25 former Charlton players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Chris Solly Yes No

Chelsea and Brentford are among the clubs who have apparently been credited with an interest in Burstow, although it remains to be seen if either of those are the side in talks with the teenager.

The Verdict

It is hard not to feel as though this will be hugely disapointing from a Charlton perspective.

Burstow has made a really promising start to his senior career, and at 18-years-old, could certainly have been a long-term asset for the Addicks.

As a result, the fact that they may now be set to lose Burstow so early in his career will be tough to take for Charlton, especially given this is an academy graduate they could be losing.

But given the rewards that could be on offer to the teenager, you couldn’t blame him if he was to be convinced to make the move to a Premier League club.