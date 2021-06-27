Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos has turned down a surprise offer from Manchester United who wanted him as cover and is instead set to join Wigan Athletic, according to the Daily Mail.

Amos’ future has been in doubt this summer with the goalkeeper out of contract at Charlton, although the Addicks have tried to keep hold of him and offered him a new contract to try and keep him at the Valley for next season.

The 31-year-old was linked with a potential move to League One rivals Ipswich Town, but reports have since emerged that Wigan are interested and are now in pole position to secure the goalkeeper’s services for next term with it being expected he will move there.

The latest report from the Daily Mail reveals that Amos’ departure for Wigan is set to be announced in the very near future. However, it also interestingly reveals that he was offered the chance to join Manchester United to provide cover in their squad but he turned that down because he wants to continue playing regular football.

The verdict

This is a very interesting update and it shows how highly-rated Amos is as a professional that Manchester United would be willing to make him an offer to link up with their squad for next season to provide cover in the goalkeeping department.

It must have been an honor for the 31-year-old to have been considered by the Red Devils and it comes after he spent time in his youth career at United. You have to admire him being willing to turn down that chance because he wants to play regular first-team football at Wigan next season.

That shows that Wigan appear to be getting themselves a quality goalkeeper from Charlton that will have the right attitude of wanting to be a key part of their side next term. It will be a major blow for the Addicks that they lose a player of his quality and mentality from their squad to a potential promotion rival.