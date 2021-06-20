Charlton Athletic man attracting interest from League One rivals

Ipswich Town are considering a move for Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has revealed.

Amos is out of contract at Charlton this summer, and the club confirmed in their end of season released and retained list that they are in discussion over a new deal for the 31-year-old.

However, it now seems as though there is also interest in Amos from elsewhere in the third-tier.

According to this latest update from Cawley, Ipswich are now considering a move for Amos, as they look to alter their goalkeeping department this summer, with David Cornell’s contract at Portman Road having already been terminated by mutual consent.

It is also thought that Charlton remain in discussion with Amos about signing a new deal to keep him at The Valley.

Also believe that Ben Amos under consideration by Ipswich Town. #cafc have been in talks over a new deal. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) June 19, 2021

Amos first joined Charlton on loan from Bolton during the 2017/18 season, and then returned to The Valley on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019, staying with the club for the past two years.

Across the course of his time with Charlton, Amos has made a total of 99 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing for Ipswich if they are able to complete it.

With the Tractor Boys undergoing something of a squad overhaul, it seems that their goalkeeping options are among the many that will change at the club this summer.

Bringing in Amos would provide them with an experienced player at Championship and League One level on a free transfer, given his Charlton contract is expiring, all of which will be appealing for Ipswich.

That however, would be a blow for Charlton themselves, since it means they would be losing their first choice in a key position, to a club they will expect to be competing with for promotion to the Championship next season.