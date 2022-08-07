Charlton Athletic make transfer decision over 27-y/o

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner is ready to let Craig MacGillivray leave in the transfer window after he lost his place in the XI.

The 29-year-old joined the Addicks last year after impressing with Portsmouth at this level previously, and he enjoyed a good first campaign at the Valley, making 43 appearances in League One.

However, with the Londoners bringing in Joe Wollacott, a keeper who Garner worked with at Swindon Town, it was always going to be difficult for MacGillivray to get the nod.

And, that’s proven to be the case, as he has watched on from the bench for the past two games.

Therefore, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that a move could be on the cards for the stopper, as he confirmed that Garner is happy for the Scotsman to go in order to get the first-team football that he craves.

Providing that happens it will continue what has been a very busy summer for Garner who has wasted little time in reshaping the squad after his appointment.

Can you remember the score the last time Charlton Athletic played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What was the score when Charlton last played at Wembley Stadium? 4-1 (Charlton win) 3-0 (Charlton win) 1-2 (Sunderland win) 2-1 (Charlton win)

The verdict

In truth, this is a decision that makes a lot of sense as MacGillivray will rightly want to play every week considering his pedigree and age.

For Charlton, you obviously want to have a reliable backup, but the reality is that Garner has chosen Wollacott to be the number one and he is a good option.

So, freeing up funds and space in the squad makes sense, and you would expect MacGillivray to get a move sorted ahead of the deadline next month.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.