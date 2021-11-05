Charlton Athletic make tough call ahead of international break

Charlton Athletic are set to travel to Burton Albion for League One action next Saturday despite international call-ups for Chris Gunter and Conor Washington.

Gunter (Wales) and Washington (Northern Ireland) have been involved in the last two international breaks along with Harry Arter (Republic of Ireland) and Hady Ghandour (Lebanon).

Johnnie Jackson’s men have picked up seven points from their last three outings in the third tier despite facing two of the division’s best in Sunderland and Rotherham United. The Addicks will be hoping they can continue that momentum and pull away from the relegation conversation with a win at Burton despite Gunter and Washington’s unavailability.

The club revealed on Twitter this afternoon: “Although the fixture takes place during the international break, the game is set to go ahead despite call-ups for Chris Gunter and Conor Washington.”

With the team clicking and a good feeling around the club it makes sense for them to carry on playing as long as they have the depth to cover for Gunter and Washington. Adam Matthews has picked up an injury in recent weeks but is nearing a return while Deji Elerewe could also step into the void from the fringes.

Replacing what Washington brings to the team will be more difficult but they have a ready made replacement in Josh Davison. The pacey 22-year-old has scored four goals in all competitions this season and enjoyed a run of starts in the league towards the end of Nigel Adkins’ tenure.

The Verdict

There is an argument that Charlton would be better prepared for the upcoming schedule with more time on the training ground during the international break, however the Brewers encounter would likely be rearranged for a midweek fixture which would only give them more congestion.

It is a confident and bullish move from Jackson to take his side to Burton a couple of men light, but shows great faith in the rest of the squad and should strike the right note for the morale of players on the fringes. Jackson has been clear that he would like the job on a permanent basis and showing the willing to not take some time off over the break demonstrates his work ethic to owner Thomas Sandgaard.