Charlton Athletic make significant decision on future of 27-year-old

Charlton Athletic will not be triggering an extension in Marcus Maddison’s contract with the club, when his current deal expires at the end of this season, a report from London News Online has revealed.

Maddison joined Charlton as a free agent back in the summer transfer window, and scored twice in ten appearances in all competitions for the Addicks before being loaned out to Bolton in January.

Now however, it seems as though Maddison’s time at The Valley has already effectively come to an end.

According to this latest report, Charlton do have the option to extend the 27-year-old’s contract with the club by a further 12 months when his initial comes to an end in the summer, but they will not be doing that.

As things stand, Charlton are currently eighth in the League One table, one point adrift of the play-off places, and 11 away from an automatic promotion spot.

Since making that temporary move to Bolton, Maddison has made seven appearances for the League Two, but is yet to score or provide an assist during his time at the club.

The Verdict

I don’t think this stance on Maddison from Charlton is a huge surprise in all honesty.

The attacker never really managed to settle during his time at The Valley or make the required impact, something evidenced by the fact that they were willing to loan him out in January.

As a result, it does seem as though a parting of the ways could be best for all parties, since it is hard to see Maddison forcing his way back into Lee Bowyer’s side.

That does however, open up more questions with regards to what happens next for Maddison come the summer, and it would be a great waste of talent were he not to find a club where he can start making the sort of impact he previously did during his time at Peterborough.