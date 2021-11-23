Charlton Athletic make player call ahead of league clash

Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has taken the decision to call up striker Mason Burstow to the senior squad for the Addicks’ upcoming league game against Morecambe, as per a recent report by the South London Press.

However this is not the first time that the teenager has been involved in the first team at the Valley this term, with the 18-year-old having already scored for the Londoners in both the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy this season as his reputation goes from strength to strength.

Burstow has now travelled with the squad to Morecambe for their game against the Shrimps this evening at the Mazuma Stadium and will no doubt be looking to register his first league goal if he is involved in some capacity.

Speaking about the decision to include the striker in his plans moving forwards, Jackson had this to say:

“I’m absolutely delighted for him. It is great for the young lads to get their debuts and he deserves it. He has been there training with us every day. He holds his own and doesn’t look out of place. He warrants his place and he’ll be travelling with us.”

With Jayden Stockley now facing a three game ban for the Addicks, there is certainly going to be a place for Burstow on the bench as he looks to have a further impact at senior level.

Burstow certainly has the pace and pressing ability to worry a lot of defences in Sky Bet League One if he can continue to improve.

The Verdict

This is an excellent opportunity for Burstow to put a real marker down for himself moving forwards, especially as Stockley isn’t going to be involved over the course of the next few games.

He has the usual youthful exuberance about him that many players do at his age after they break through into the first team, however in addition to that he can also boast about the fact that he has scored more than onec already this term.

Charlton have always been a club that look to promote players from their academy and it appears that Jackson isn’t keen to move away from that.

The hope will be now that Burstow can become a fully established and reliable member of the first team squad in the months ahead.