Charlton Athletic make key decision on 20-year-old

Lucas Ness has been recalled by Charlton Athletic from a loan spell at National League side Torquay United, as announced on the club’s website this afternoon.

The 20-year-old had been involved in the Addicks’ first team in cup competitions earlier on in the campaign but was sent out to Torquay in pursuit of regular game-time.

That did materialise and the centre back played every minute of Gary Johnson’s men’s FA Cup tie against Derby County, along with six full matches in the National League before returning to SE7.

The Addicks are experiencing something of a defensive injury crisis at the moment with Terell Thomas, Eoghan O’Connell, Mandela Egbo and Joe Wollacott all injured, while Craig MacGillivray is recovering from a concussion.

Ben Garner clearly does not feel confident enough in Deji Elerewe, 19, and Zach Mitchell, 17, in providing cover for Ryan Inniss and Sam Lavelle at centre back, and for that reason has opted to bring Ness back into the fold.

The Addicks take on Cheltenham Town at The Valley on Friday evening and it feels likely that Ness comes into the squad for that match, especially if there are some further preparation complications in terms of the fitness of Garner’s backline.

The Verdict

Mitchell was at fault for one of the goals in the Addicks’ 3-2 Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Plymouth Argyle last week and that may point towards why Ness has been recalled.

Elerewe made three League One appearances last season and appeared to be one of the more highly rated younger players at the club, the 19-year-old has also spent time in the National League, plying his trade with Wealdstone in the opening months of the campaign.

Ness can also play at right back, which could be another reason for his recall, giving Garner the potential opportunity to play Sean Clare in a different position or give a rest to him, with Egbo seemingly out for the foreseeable future.