Charlton Athletic will be looking to be in the play-off race in the 2023/24 League One season.

The Addicks have had a tough time of it of late, but with their ownership finally sorted and the Global Football Partners taking charge, supporters will hope it’s the start of a new era.

Dean Holden is being trusted as the man to lead Charlton going forward, and while the club have made some strong additions, he will hope the new ownership regime will help them further in the transfer market.

It is believed that the club is still in the market for a new striker despite adding Alfie May to their ranks early in the window from Cheltenham Town.

One player who has emerged as an option is Exeter City’s Sam Nombe, but while the Addicks have shown interest rumours of a deal being close are wide of the mark, according to South London Press.

The South London Press state that Charlton did make an approach for the forward earlier in this transfer window and stated they would be willing to pay £500,000, but Exeter City are said to be wanting a fee in excess of £1 million.

What is Sam Nombe’s situation at Exeter City?

Nombe came through the ranks at MK Dons, playing for their under-18s before moving into the first team in 2017.

The forward had several loan spells during his time at the club with the likes of Oxford City, Maidenhead United, and Luton Town.

But none of the spells were considered successful, as he only played a few games at each club and didn’t really find his goalscoring boots.

Nombe’s time at MK Dons wasn’t much better, but he did appear for the club on 46 occasions, scoring five goals.

In the summer of 2021, Nombe left MK Dons as he was signed by Exeter City, and in his two years at the club, he has really kicked off his career.

The forward has played 78 times for the Grecians, grabbing 27 goals and registering 11 assists.

In the 2022/23 season, Nombe registered his best goal return in a campaign, 15 in 43 league appearances.

When does Sam Nombe’s contract expire at Exeter City?

That form for Exeter has seemingly caught the attention of interested parties, including Charlton.

Nombe is contracted to the League One side for another season, which means this summer could represent the best chance of getting a decent fee for the player.

His contract situation has meant Charlton are not willing to over pay, with the South London Press stating they were willing to pay £500,000.

Exeter find themselves in a comfortable position when it comes to negotiating, as they are set to receive a seven-figure fee as part of Ethan Ampadu’s deal with Leeds United.

While the Grecians also sold midfielder Archie Collins to Peterborough United in June for a reasonable fee.

Would Sam Nombe be a good signing for Charlton Athletic?

Nombe would be another excellent addition for Charlton this summer. He is a player who proved last season he is very capable at this level, and him alongside Alfie May would make for a frightening partnership.

The Addicks don’t want to just rely on May this season, so it makes sense for them to be pursuing a younger player like Nombe. They will just need to be careful that they don’t overpay for a player who has 12 months left on his contract.