Charlton Athletic made failed last-ditch attempt to sign rival midfielder

It turned out to be a relatively quiet Deadline Day for Lee Bowyer’s Charlton.

There was some drama, though – with Swindon Town winger Diallang Jaiyesimi not having his permanent move to The Valley confirmed until the eleventh hour, which came after Arsenal man Matt Smith joined earlier on the day following the termination of his loan deal with the Robins.

However, according to South London Press, the Addicks made a late attempt to try and sign Millwall’s Shane Ferguson, although nothing materialised and the Northern Ireland international ended up staying across South London at The Den.

Gary Rowett previously told NewsatDen that the lack of offers for some of his fringe players was decreasing his chances of bringing players in – with Ferguson one of those that’s struggling for regular minutes with the Lions.

Ferguson is currently in his sixth season with Millwall, but has slipped down the pecking order this term after making just two Championship starts, with his only league action since before Christmas coming as a late substitute in the victory at Huddersfield in the middle of January.

The Verdict

This would have been a really strong addition for Charlton, although I’m not too sure if everything did get the green light that Millwall would sell to the Addicks.

Ferguson offers great experience, versatility and a wand of a left-foot, although it’s back down to fighting for his place at The Den before his contract expires in the summer, according to Transfermarkt.