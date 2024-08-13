Highlights Dobson's immediate impact in midfield for Wrexham against Wycombe highlights his importance to the team.

Wrexham AFC got their League One campaign off to a good start with a 3-2 home win against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The Red Dragons enjoyed a positive return to the third tier after almost 20 years away with more than 13,200 fans in attendance.

After securing back-to-back promotions with a second-placed finish in League Two last season, Phil Parkinson has made seven signings so far this summer.

Surprisingly, very few of them featured in the starting XI on the weekend, with the likes of former Plymouth defender Dan Scarr and Aston Villa youngster Sebastian Revan having to make do with a place on the bench.

However, one player who did make an instant impression after going straight into the line-up against the Chairboys was midfielder George Dobson.

The 26-year-old joined the club in July after leaving Charlton Athletic and early signs indicate their loss might well be Wrexham's gain.

George Dobson's 2023-24 League One Stats (Sofascore) Appearances (Starts) 43 (43) Goals 2 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 5 Interceptions per Game 1.6 Tackles per Game 2.9 Error Leading to a Goal 1

Dobson makes instant impression at the Racecourse

Dobson was a popular figure during his three seasons at Charlton and was club captain for two of those campaigns.

It was soon easy to see why against Wycombe as he started in a deep-lying role in front of Wrexham's back three.

Dobson provides an aggressive, high-action presence in midfield, which gave the likes of Elliot Lee and Andy Cannon licence to press further up the pitch.

His decisive passing with the ball, and ability to disrupt opponents when his team are out of possession, saw the Red Dragons on top for most of the first half.

Wycombe came into the game more during the second half, leading Parkinson to make a tactical change by bringing George Evans on to sit alongside Dobson at the base.

It was a move which paid off as the pair combined well to shield the defence from a late onslaught and secure victory.

Hollywood owners helping Dobson to settle in

Wrexham's opening day win was watched by their highest home league attendance since February 9, 1980, when they played against Newcastle United.

Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were in the crowd, along with a surprise guest in Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria.

Before Saturday's game, Dobson revealed the two actors have helped him to settle in since joining.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “They have time for everyone. They genuinely want the best for every single player, on and off the pitch.

“They’ve been really welcoming and helped to bring the feel-good factor to the club. There is such a good feel around the place.

“I said when I signed it’s the project that most players want to be a part of.”

Dobson could have started the season in Hungary

At one stage this year, it looked like Hungary would be Dobson's new home, rather than North Wales.

The former West Ham youngster signed a pre-contract agreement with Fehervar in January amid a stand-off with Charlton over his contract.

However, as per the Mirror, a change in Dobson's personal circumstances ultimately saw him get in touch with Parkinson, who he played under at Sunderland, and a deal was completed within 48 hours.

Securing a player of Dobson's calibre for free looks to have been a shrewd piece of business by the Wrexham manager.

He became a free agent in the summer after he said the Addicks made no attempt to re-sign him.

While Charlton also won their opening fixture by beating Wigan 1-0, failing to agree fresh terms for the midfielder is a decision Nathan Jones could still regret.

That will be especially true if Wrexham can build on Saturday's victory and Dobson's high-action performances help them to finish above his former club.