Charlton Athletic looking to beat Celtic to signing of EFL talent

Charlton Athletic are readying a bid in the region of £300,000 for Exeter City talent Joel Randall, according to the Daily Mail.

The attacker has impressed at the Grecians this season with six goals and four assists in 20 League Two appearances and that has caught the attention of several clubs above them in the EFL, as well as in Scotland.

Indeed, the report reveals Swansea City and Celtic are also looking at Randall but it is thought that Charlton are looking to make an early play.

As per the report, however, the bid will likely be rejected with Exeter apparently hoping to keep hold of him this month unless a huge offer comes in.

That said, the story goes that the League Two side is looking for around £1m before letting Randall leave St James Park – a fee you’d imagine Charlton would be reluctant to pay right now.

The Verdict

Exeter have a wonderful habit of producing and developing young players before sending them on their way up the football pyramid.

Ollie Watkins, Ethan Ampadu and Matt Grimes are three fine examples of doing exactly that and Randall could be the latest, with it evident that they do not want to lose him on the cheap.

Charlton may have to make a few attempts at getting him, then, and it remains to be seen what’s going to happen here.