Charlton Athletic are currently mid-table in League One, so the January transfer window could prove to be pivotal if they are going to mount a promotion push during the remainder of the campaign.

Nathan Jones' first full season in charge at The Valley has been inconsistent so far, with impressive victories against Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers having been undermined by disappointing defeats against the likes of Stevenage and Bristol Rovers.

The Addicks have been hampered by injuries to key players such as Kayne Ramsay and Lloyd Jones, and although not everything has gone to plan for them so far this term, they are still only five points adrift of the top six with a few winnable games ahead of them before January.

The upcoming transfer window could be vital if Charlton are going to stand a chance of challenging for promotion during the second half of the season, so we asked our fan pundit what his biggest fear is ahead of January.

Charlton Athletic must keep Lloyd Jones and Miles Leaburn

FLW's Charlton fan pundit, Ben Fleming, has explained that one of his biggest concerns going into the transfer window is about the future of Lloyd Jones.

"There are a few reports about Lloyd Jones being linked with Wycombe, and I do not think it would be good to lose him even if he has been out for the last couple of months," said Ben.

"He is one of our best defenders when fit, so we would not want to lose him."

Ben also touched on the fact that there could potentially be interest in promising striker Miles Leaburn.

"It's not quite a matter of time, but if he progresses to the level that many people think he will reach, he will get a big move eventually, whether that is to a Championship club or higher up the pyramid.

"If, for example, he was to go on a crazy prolific run in December, that might pique people's interest if they are looking for a young striker.

"It would be a shame to lose him when we are trying to get ourselves up in and around the play-offs."

Jones and Leaburn have attracted transfer interest while at Charlton

Both Jones and Leaburn have attracted transfer interest during their time in SE7, although one has been linked with a move away more recently than the other.

Centre-back Jones is being targeted by League One table-toppers Wycombe Wanderers, who want to sign a powerful defender for the rest of their promotion push, according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

According to the rating system on FotMob, Jones has been Charlton's best-performing player this season, so the Addicks will definitely want to keep hold of their vice-captain.

Charlton Athletic's highest average ratings this season (FotMob) Player Name Rating Lloyd Jones 7.36 Conor Coventry 7.32 Josh Edwards 7.09 Kayne Ramsay 7.03 Will Mannion 6.96

Leaburn has previously been linked with Chelsea, Brentford and Aston Villa during his time in the first-team at The Valley, so it is easy to understand why Ben is fearful that a Premier League club could make an approach for him if he finds his form this month.