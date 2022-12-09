Charlton Athletic linked with Neil Redfearn: Would it be a good appointment? Would he be interested?

Charlton Athletic are currently seeking a new manager after the club opted to part company with Ben Garner earlier in the week.

The Addicks currently sit 17th in the League One standings and sit seven points from the play-off positions, however, they are also seven points above the division’s drop zone.

Continuing their search for a Garner replacement, one name that is seemingly on the Charlton hierarchy’s list is Neil Redfearn.

As detailed in The Mirror’s transfer blog on Wednesday, the 57-year-old is been considered by the League One outfit, whilst he is also attracting interest from Vancouver Whitecaps.

Is it a good appointment?

A move for Redfearn would represent a different kind of approach from the League One outfit, with it being difficult to fully assess how good of a move it would be from Charlton.

Until more names are associated with the role, it is hard to know if Redfearn would be a good appointment at The Valley.

The 57-year-old has gained a lot of coaching experience in various different capacities over the years, with Redfearn having a couple of stints in the EFL.

Think you know everything about Charlton Athletic? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Jack Payne scored this season? 3 4 5 6

However, the majority of his coaching career has been outside of the Football League, and more recently, he has been involved in women’s football.

The initial report states that Redfearn’s proven record of bringing through talent is a big part as to why he is being considered by the League One outfit.

Would he be interested?

It is fair to say that the Charlton job is not massively appealing at the moment, although there is potential for someone to come in and improve the situation massively.

As mentioned above, Charlton currently sit just seven points outside of the play-off positions and there is every chance that if they get this managerial appointment right, then they could challenge for a spot in the top six.

It is difficult to determine if this vacancy at The Valley would appeal to someone like Redfearn.

His name has been mentioned in association with a few recent jobs but it remains to be seen if this current vacancy is one that will be of interest to Redfearn.