Charlton Athletic linked with Ian Foster: Would it be a good appointment? Would he be interested?

Charlton Athletic are currently in the market for a new manager following the sacking of Ben Garner earlier this week.

The Addicks currently sit 17th in League One and are seven points off the top six, however, they are also seven points above the division’s drop zone.

In their search for a replacement for Garner, one name that is seemingly on the list is Ian Foster. As reported by Sky Sports Lyall Thomas, Foster is being considered by the League One outfit as they look to find a replacement as soon as possible.

With Nigel Adkins, Johnnie Jackson and now Garner all unsuccessful, the next appointment is pivotal for the current ownership.

Is it a good appointment?

Foster has success at youth level and would represent a shrewd appointment. Steve Cooper had success at Swansea after making a similar step up so it shouldn’t be too dissimilar.

He’s shown that he can work with youngsters and with the impressive youth academy at The Valley, it should continue the tradition of academy prospects graduating into the first team. When working as a youth coach at Coventry City, he worked with the likes of Callum Wilson, James Maddison, Cyrus Christie and John Fleck who have all gone onto earn full international honours for their respective countries.

He ticks the right boxes having worked with league clubs before, and has a positive track record of developing young players. Mix that with a squad that is top half quality at the very least and the potential could be significant.

Aspects that are out of his control, such as the ownership, could be a difficult transition for him to make but should the current ownership at Charlton give him time, Foster could prove to be a success.

Would he be interested?

Foster would be leaving a relatively safe job that could have a high ceiling with England Under 20s for a more volatile one. Neither Johnnie Jackson nor Ben Garner were afforded time to build at the Valley, which may put Foster off the role.

However, Charlton’s squad should be much closer to the playoffs than it currently is and with some fine-tuning and some extra additions, they could be playoff contenders.

But as mentioned, it’s whether or not Foster is willing to take the risk with a club who have gone through three managers in just under two years.