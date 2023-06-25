Charlton Athletic are interested in former Portsmouth midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe, according to the Daily Mail.

Tunnicliffe is a free agent after being released by Pompey at the end of his contract and the Addicks are hoping to land his signature, but they face competition as a number of other clubs are reportedly keen.

How did Ryan Tunnicliffe perform at Portsmouth?

The 30-year-old joined Portsmouth from Luton Town in June 2021 and after featuring regularly in his first year at the club, he fell out of favour under Danny Cowley and was frequently left out of the matchday squad altogether at the start of last season.

However, he regained his place in the team following John Mousinho's arrival and played a key role in Pompey's revival under the 37-year-old, scoring one goal and registering five assists in 37 appearances in all competitions as his side narrowly missed out on the play-offs, finishing eighth in the League One table.

Despite starting most of Mousinho's games in charge, the club opted against offering him an extension.

Tunnicliffe began his career at Manchester United, making two cup appearances for the Red Devils and having loan spells with Peterborough United, Barnsley and Ipswich Town during his time at Old Trafford.

He departed permanently for Fulham in January 2014, but he struggled to nail down a regular starting spot at Craven Cottage and was loaned out to Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.

Tunnicliffe then had stints with Millwall and Luton before making the move to Fratton Park two years ago.

He would be the Addicks' second signing of the summer should he make the move to The Valley after the arrival of Luton goalkeeper Harry Isted.

Would Ryan Tunnicliffe be a good signing for Charlton Athletic?

Tunnicliffe would be a solid signing for the Addicks.

Dean Holden is in need of midfield reinforcements this summer after the departure of Albie Morgan and Tunnicliffe would bring plenty of Championship and League One experience to The Valley which could be invaluable in the dressing room.

Tunnicliffe has been a consistent and reliable performer over the years, and he would be an asset to Holden as he looks to improve on last season's 10th-placed finish.

It has been an excellent start to the window for Charlton after beating promotion hopefuls Barnsley to the signing of Isted and with a few more quality additions, the Addicks could challenge towards the top of the table next term.