Charlton Athletic may well already be keeping tabs on players who are going to be out of contract at the end of the season.

The Addicks paid transfer fees to sign a few players during the summer transfer window, including Gassan Ahadme, Matty Godden and Alex Mitchell, but they also strengthened their squad with some players who were out of contract at their previous clubs.

Charlton signed Greg Docherty following his release from Hull City and Will Mannion after his departure from Cambridge United, while Luke Berry, Dan Potts and Danny Hylton all joined the club having left Luton Town.

It is clear that Nathan Jones is more than happy to take advantage of any opportunities that are presented when a player is out of contract, so it would come as no surprise if he is already monitoring a few players who could potentially become available this summer.

Charlton urged to explore potential deal for Lincoln defender

We asked our Charlton fan pundit, Ben Fleming, whether there are any out-of-contract players in the EFL who he would like to see at The Valley next season.

"As for players who are out of contract, I would take a look at Sean Roughan of Lincoln City," said Ben.

"He is a young centre-back who has played a lot of football for someone of that age.

"He is clearly well thought of at Lincoln and in Ireland, so he feels like a young centre-back who, if he does not sign a new deal, we should be looking to try and tempt.

"As we all know, we play with three centre-backs, and Lloyd Jones at the back is a pretty solid part of that.

"We did let Rarmani Edmonds-Green go in January.

"Macaulay Gillesphey is good, but has not always convinced, I don't think, so there is definitely room for another centre-back over the summer.

"I know we will have Zach Mitchell coming back from his loan at St Johnstone, and we have Alex Mitchell already at the club, but I would not mind another centre-back, and Roughan seems like a young, talented player who has played a lot of minutes at this level.

"He would be able to take a step up and join a team that is slightly higher up the league than where Lincoln are."

Charlton would do well to sign Roughan

Charlton are currently competing for a play-off place in League One, and they may need to achieve promotion to the Championship if they are going to stand a chance of signing Roughan at the end of his contract.

The 21-year-old recently spoke to BBC Radio Lincolnshire about his current contract situation, but he did not reveal much about where his future may lie.

"I've been here before, two years ago, and it's the same this time," said Roughan.

"I just want to play football and let the other stuff take care of itself."

Sean Roughan's stats for Lincoln (Transfermarkt) Appearances Minutes played Yellow cards/Red cards 134 10,908 15/0

The defender has been ever-present for the Imps so far this season, and he may well have Championship suitors at the end of the season, so there is no doubt that he would be a shrewd addition for Charlton if they managed to sign him for a compensation figure in the summer.