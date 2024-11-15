Charlton Athletic signed Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, and it didn't take long for the midfielder to convince Lee Bowyer that he would go on to be a top player.

The Addicks were preparing for their return to the Championship, having won the League One play-offs at the end of the previous season, when they signed 19-year-old midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea.

Charlton's head of recruitment at the time, Steve Gallen, later revealed in an interview with London News Online that Lee Bowyer, who was then manager at The Valley, had initially not been convinced about the move.

"He didn't want Conor because of the jump between Chelsea's U21s and Charlton, in the Championship, is big," said Gallen.

"I remember speaking to Bow during the week and pushing Conor Gallagher. Bow was worried because of his age and lack of experience - of course he would feel that way."

Gallagher ended up making the temporary switch to SE7 just a few days before Charlton's first game of the season against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, and it didn't take long for him to prove to Bowyer that it had been the right decision to bring him to the club.

Lee Bowyer was proved wrong by Conor Gallagher

After coming off the bench during the Addicks' opening day victory at Ewood Park, Gallagher went on to start every game that he was available for during his time at Charlton, only missing one through suspension following his fifth yellow card of the campaign.

He scored in a win over Stoke City at The Valley the following week, before netting Charlton's first equaliser and winning the penalty for their second in a 2-2 draw against Barnsley at Oakwell the week after that.

Gallagher continued to impress during the half season he spent at Charlton, which included a memorable strike against Derby County, the winner at home against Brentford, and a goal against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Conor Gallagher's stats for Charlton Athletic (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 26 6 4

Following the 3-0 win over Derby in October, Bowyer spoke about Gallagher's impact in an interview that was posted on the club website, and it was clear that he no longer had any concerns about the midfielder's ability to compete in the Championship.

"The kid's doing so well, I don't know how much more I can praise him," said Bowyer.

"It's not just what he brings in possession, his work-rate... he's everywhere. He's literally everywhere. He just does not stop working for the team and we're lucky to have him. He's a great player and Chelsea have got a good one there.

"He's fearless and he leaves everything out on the pitch and he can play, the kid can play."

Chelsea's decision to recall Gallagher contributed to Charlton being relegated

Gallagher played 90 minutes during Charlton's 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion in January 2020, a result which left the Addicks five points above the relegation zone, although it would prove to be his final appearance for the club.

Chelsea recalled Gallagher a few days after the game against the Baggies, before sending him back out on loan to a different Championship side, Swansea City, where he would help them reach the play-offs during the second half of the season.

Bowyer expressed his disappointment at Chelsea's decision to recall a player who had become a standout for Charlton, and had also certainly proved that his manager was wrong to have doubts before he signed for the club.

Unfortunately for the Addicks, they went on to be relegated by one point on the final day of the season, and it is easy to wonder what might have been if they had been allowed to keep Gallagher for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign.