Charlton Athletic latest news: Johnnie Jackson’s Burton verdict, Addicks legend gives verdict on management duo, and players hope Jackson gets job full time

After a poor start to the season under previous manager Nigel Adkins, Caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson has shown how capable he is as Head Coach at The Valley.

Jackson has overseen a dramatic transformation in form with the side picking up four wins and a draw in his six games in charge.

The Addicks are currently unbeaten in their last four games and have now lifted themselves into 17th place having been in the bottom three when Jackson took charge.

It’s only getting better though for Jackson and Charlton having just beaten a Burton side looking to push for the playoffs this season.

Let’s look at the reaction to that match and some other news out of the club in the past few days.

Jackson on Burton win

It was a gritty game for Charlton and one they had to dig deep for in order to take the three points back down to London with them.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men after 18 minutes with Jaydon Stockley and Deji Oshilaja involved in an off the ball incident, and despite losing their main forward Charlton were still able to pick up the win.

Jackson was full of praise for his side, saying in his post-match interview: “I can’t credit the lads enough, we won in a different way today, we got our goal and I thought we had a real, real good shape about us.”

Charlton legend gives verdict on caretaker management duo

Chris Powell has given his thoughts on Johnnie Jackson and his assistant Jason Euell.

The legendary left back knows both players well, with Powell giving Jackson the captains armband in 2011 and Euell played with Powell between 2001 and 2004.

Powell told London News Online: “They have the right attributes to, at least in the short term, get the club up and running. Hopefully in turn that will allow them to lead the club in the medium or longer term.”

“I wish the guys well. I really hope they can move the club forward in a real positive way because SE7 needs it – big time.”

Ben Purrington hopes Jackson gets job full-time

Ben Purrington has joined Jason Pearce in back Johnnie Jackson as Charlton’s next permanent manager.

The left wing-back scored the winner in their win over Burton Albion and was full of praise for his manager, telling London News Online: “I hope he gets it.

He’s done all he can now. You can’t ask for much more. The fans can probably see we’ve changed our style and we’re compact – everyone knows their jobs in and out of possession.