Charlton Athletic knocked back in transfer approach for EFL midfielder

Charlton Athletic are searching for a new midfielder and have seemingly identified Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey as their main target.

But they are going to have to do a lot more to entice their League One rivals into selling Dempsey as according to Football Insider, the Addicks have had a £200,000 offer knocked back for the 25-year-old.

Charlton have had a poor start to the season and there was no senior central midfielder on the bench on Saturday as Wigan Athletic ran out 2-0 winners at The Valley, strengthening the need for Nigel Adkins to bring in another player for the engine room.

After a breakout 2014-15 season as a teenager at Carlisle United where he scored 10 League Two goals, Dempsey moved onto Huddersfield Town and then Fleetwood Town before joining Gillingham last summer.

12 of these 25 Charlton Athletic facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club turned professional in 1920. True False

The Gills rejected an offer in January for Dempsey and he remained at the Kent outfit for the remainder of the season, where he scored eight times in 40 League One outings.

The Addicks look set to test Gillingham’s resolve though with less than a week of the transfer window remaining and it remains to be seen as to whether Adkins will up the initial offer.

The Verdict

Gillingham will be incredibly reluctant to lose perhaps one of their most valuable assets – Jack Tucker in defence being the other – especially after failing to keep Connor Ogilvie at the club.

Dempsey’s contract length is unknown after signing last summer, but if it expires in the summer of 2022 then Gillingham may very well need to consider any bigger offers for the midfielder.

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard won’t be pleased with his club’s start to the 2021-22 season and whilst throwing money at it isn’t always the answer, something clearly isn’t working and some strengthening needs to occur.

Adkins definitely needs a battler and some more leadership in the engine room and as captain of Gillingham, Dempsey could provide that and it would be a shock if Charlton weren’t to increase their bid in the coming days.