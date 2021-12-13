Charlton Athletic key figure makes Johnnie Jackson comment as managerial search goes on

Charlton Athletic captain Jason Pearce has revealed that he wants Johnnie Jackson to be handed the permanent role at the League One club, so that they can move forward, during an interview with London News Online.

The 34-year-old, who has re-emerged as a regular at The Valley since the 39-year-old has taken temporary charge, has 10 league appearances to his name.

The Addicks have picked up 20 points from nine games under Jackson, compared to a mere nine points from their first 13.

Charlton now find themselves operating in the top half of the third-tier table and are sitting just eight points from the play-off positions.

Speaking to London News Online about the ongoing search for a permanent manager at Charlton, Pearce said: “I wouldn’t say it concerns the players, but it will be nice for it to be put to bed and for him to get the job.

Quiz: What club did Charlton Athletic sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Chris Maxwell? (Loan) Blackburn Rovers Blackpool Middlesbrough Preston North End

“Everyone in the dressing wants him to get the job and the results speak for themselves since he’s taken over. He’s galvanised the team. We’re all behind him, the fans are behind him. Hopefully the owner is behind him and we can all move forward.

“We had a poor start. For whatever reason under the old manager, it just wasn’t working. The managerial change, he’s changed a couple of things tactically and personnel and it’s clicked. We haven’t looked back at the moment. Hopefully that continues.

“We’ve got a really strong squad and a real way of playing now. So, whoever does come into the team knows what exactly what is expected of them. Hopefully we can keep on moving up that table.”

The verdict

Jackson has not just helped Charlton to start picking up points again, he has helped transform the performances on the pitch whilst providing fans with a sense of optimism once again.

The players are also enjoying operating under Jackson and it is clear to see that from the level of performance and desire currently at display at The Valley.

It has been a long audition for Jackson but he is certainly elevating his chances each week.

Thomas Sandgaard has a big decision on his hands about Jackson’s future, with it being difficult to opt against giving him the permanent role.