Charlton Athletic have been very active in the January transfer window, and they look like they want to continue to do deals before the window closes.

The Addicks have already signed seven players this window, including two Premier League loanees in the form of West Ham United's Conor Coventry and Manchester City's Lewis Fiorini, and they reportedly are looking to further bolster their defence by bringing in a Championship player.

Charlton interested in signing Watford defender

The Addicks are said to be interested in signing Watford full-back Jeremy Ngakia, as per the South London Press' Sports Editor Richard Cawley.

The 23-year-old has started 10 of the 12 league games that he has played for the Hornets this season and could now be heading out of the Hertfordshire outfit for more regular minutes at The Valley.

Ngakia did actually start the current campaign in the Hornets starting 11 under Valerien Ismael, and he also received a run of starts between September and November, which ended due to the fact he suffered an ankle injury.

The ex-West Ham man, who left the Hammers in 2020 to join Watford, has been on the sidelines since but is now closing on a return to action.

That may not be for his current club though due to the fact that younger right-back Ryan Andrews is impressing in that role, and that could leave Ngakia on the sidelines.

Charlton though, who are currently managerless following the sacking of Michael Appleton earlier in the week, are keen to add Ngakia to their right-back and wing-back options for the remainder of the season at the very least.

More to follow...