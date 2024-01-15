Charlton Athletic were at one point looking primed for a push at the League One play-offs under Michael Appleton's management, but the whole landscape has seemingly changed in recent weeks.

Appointed at The Valley as Dean Holden's successor in September, Appleton only lost two of his first 15 league matches in charge of the Addicks, but that form has soon turned into no wins in their last eight, with five of those being defeats.

Frustrations are growing once more on the terraces, but despite the leaking of goals at the back being pretty common now, it is seemingly at the top end of the pitch where the most work is being done to strengthen after bringing in numerous midfielders already.

Alfie May has scored 16 times since his summer move from Cheltenham Town, but with Miles Leaburn sidelined for pretty much the remainder of the season, Chuks Aneke also injured and Man City striker Slobodan Tedic's loan move being scrapped recently, it leaves Appleton with little depth.

Charlton Athletic bid for Cheltenham striker

Charlton are still looking to strike deals though, and they are now seemingly looking to raid a League One rival - albeit one that is battling relegation this season - in a bid to strengthen their hand.

And Cheltenham Town will be somewhat sick of the sight of the Addicks, as just months after they took the prolific May from them, they are now having to field interest from the London club for Will Goodwin.

That is according to GloucestershireLive reporter Jon Palmer, who claims that whilst Charlton aren't the only third tier outfit keen on the 21-year-old, they are very much interested in doing a deal for the youngster - and Rich Cawley of the South London Press has claimed a bid has been lodged.

Will Goodwin's Cheltenham Town League One Stats 2023-24 Appearances 16 Average Minutes Per Game 65 Goals 6 Assists 1 Shots Per Game 1.9 Big Chances Missed 2 Touches Per Game 25.7 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.3 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.6 Possession Lost Per Game 10.9 Stats Correct As Of January 15, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Goodwin signed for Cheltenham from Stoke City in January 2023, having never played a senior game for the Potters since his 2021 move from Chester FC, and after a goalless 12 matches in League One for Town last season, he has netted six times in 16 appearances in 2023-24, which included a run of four goals in as many games in November and December.

Perhaps most impressively, Goodwin has won 3.6 aerial duels per match in League One this season, showing that he provides a very physical presence at the top end of the pitch which could end up complimenting May well.

Goodwin interest could mean Charlton deal for Clarke-Harris is dead

Charlton's interest in Goodwin has certainly come as somewhat of a surprise considering a bid had been accepted by Peterborough United for Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The prolific striker has been in negotiations with the Addicks for his personal terms for over a week now, and Posh manager Darren Ferguson claimed over the weekend that he cannot see that particular deal happening.

And that revelation is clearly seeing Charlton move on to other targets - Ipswich striker Freddie Ladapo has been linked as well and he would represent an experienced option like Clarke-Harris - Goodwin is at the opposite end of the spectrum though.

The Cheltenham man is clearly a promising talent and could improve with the right coaching and game-time, and after they took May from Whaddon Road in the summer, the Addicks will be confident of landing Goodwin as well if they see him as a top target.