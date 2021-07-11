Charlton Athletic join Middlesbrough and Preston in race to sign in-demand forward

Charlton Athletic are reportedly keen on a deal to sign in-demand forward Paul Mullin, following his Cambridge United departure, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mullin caught the eye with a number of strong performances in front of goal for Cambridge United, as they won promotion from League Two last term.

The 26-year-old netted 33 goals in 50 appearances for Cambridge United in the 2020/21 season, but opted to turn down a new contract with the club at the end of that campaign.

Mullin hasn’t been short of offers heading into the new league campaign, with the likes of Middlesbrough and Preston North End being just some of the teams rumoured to be interested in landing his signature.

He has previously been on the books with Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers earlier in his career, and will be hoping he can earn a move to a club that can offer him regular game time in the near future.

Charlton Athletic could be the ideal team to offer him just that, with the Addicks looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Nigel Adkins’ side finished seventh in the League One table last term, as they narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the third tier standings.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a smart signing by the Addicks.

Mullin has shown that he can score goals consistently in the EFL, and you would imagine that a move to The Valley could be a tempting proposition for the striker.

Charlton narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in League One last term, and they’ll fancy their chances of building on some impressive performances whilst under the management of Nigel Adkins.

They could certainly benefit from adding strength in depth to his attacking options, and Mullin could potentially prove to be the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw.