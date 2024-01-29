Charlton Athletic have joined Bolton Wanderers in making an offer to sign Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins, as reported by London News Online.

The Addicks are currently in the midst of searching for a new manager after the sacking of Michael Appleton last week.

This 2023/24 season has been a disappointing campaign for Charlton, as they are already on the lookout for their third manager after the sackings of Dean Holden and Appleton.

This is the second time the club have found themselves searching for a manager during a transfer window.

However, it doesn’t seem to be stopping them from getting transfer business completed, as they try to complete a deal for Collins in what remains of this transfer window.

Charlton join Bolton Wanderers in Aaron Collins race

It was reported earlier in the day by sports reporter Darren Witcoop, that Bolton Wanderers have an interest in Aaron Collins.

Witcoop stated that the club had made an offer to sign the Bristol Rovers striker, but the £550,000 fee was rejected by the Gas.

It was reported by Bristol Live that both the Trotters and League Two side Wrexham are in the race to sign the 26-year-old this month.

The report also stated that the player was subject to enquiries from Charlton earlier this month, but it now seems as though the London side have firmed up their move for the striker.

According to London News Online, the Addicks’ bid was worth in excess of £500,000, but it was rejected by Rovers.

The report goes on to add that it is unclear at this stage if Charlton will come back with a new proposal for the forward, who is out of contract at the end of next season.

Aaron Collins’ stats this season

Aaron Collins started his football career at Bristol Rovers’ arch-rivals Bristol City, but made an earlier move to Newport County.

The striker stayed there until 2016, when Wolves snapped him up at a young age. He had several loan spells away from Molineux, but it was not until he left and joined Forest Green Rovers that Collins started to catch the eye.

Aaron Collins' stats per division (As it stands January 29th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists League Two 187 41 17 League One 73 19 21 Premier League 2 23 3 2 National League 6 2 0

The 26-year-old started to become a regular in front of goal, and that earned him his move to Memorial Stadium.

The forward scored 15 goals in his first campaign with the club as they sealed promotion from the fourth tier. He then continued his scoring spree into last season, as he netted 16 times, but the goals have dried up this season, with him only grabbing three.

However, Collins has still continued to be creative for his teammates, as he’s assisted nine goals in 27 league appearances.

Aaron Collins would be an excellent signing for Charlton

Charlton find themselves in a difficult position, as they are currently without a manager, so they are looking to buy players without someone in charge who has yet to see whether he wants these players or not.

But whoever comes in to replace Appleton, they would love to have a player like Aaron Collins in their side.

The forward has been excellent throughout his time at Bristol Rovers, making contributions in terms of goals and assists.

Collins is out of contract in 18 months, so for the right offer, the League One side could look to sell him; therefore, Charlton need to make sure they do all they can to beat Bolton to the signing.