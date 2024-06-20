Charlton Athletic are in talks to sign Birmingham City goalkeeper John Ruddy, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Blues were said to be keen to keep hold of the 37-year-old after their relegation to League One, but have reportedly offered the shot-stopper a new deal on reduced terms.

That has opened the door for potential suitors to lure him away from St Andrew’s this summer, and the Addicks are now said to have had preliminary talks with the veteran ahead of his contract expiring later this month.

Championship side Blackburn Rovers were also said to be linked with a move for the former England international, who played 44 league matches for the Blues last season.

Charlton Athletic join Blackburn Rovers in hunt for Birmingham City goalkeeper John Ruddy

City may have dropped down into the third tier for the first time in 30 years last season, but it wasn’t due to the performances of Ruddy, who was one of the main reasons that their survival fight even lasted until the final day of the season.

Only then-Rotherham United man Viktor Johansson made more saves than the former Norwich City man in the previous campaign, as he was called into action 150 times to prevent shots reaching their intended destination.

The glovesman joined the Midlands side in the summer of 2022, and has gone on to make 87 league appearances in that time, keeping 24 clean sheets in the process.

Nathan Jones has already made a move for one custodian between the sticks this summer, with Will Mannion making the move to The Valley from Cambridge United last week, as he became his manager’s first signing since taking over the reins in February.

The Addicks shared goalkeeping duties between Harry Isted and Ashley Maynard-Brewer in the previous campaign, with the pair battling it out for the number one position over the course of the campaign in south London.

John Ruddy Birmingham City league stats 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 43 44 Clean sheets 13 11 Saves 102 150 Save % 67.5% 70.5% Goals conceded 53 62 Source: FBRef

With the news of an interest in Ruddy emerging, the Addicks could face the possibility of having four talented shot-stoppers on their books this summer, with off-season departures needed ahead of the next campaign getting underway.

Ryan Allsop signing paves the way for John Ruddy, Birmingham City exit

Ruddy has said earlier this month that playing regular games is a priority as he reaches the end of his career, and the summer activity at St Andrew’s has made that less of a possibility if he decides to stay with Birmingham.

The Blues wrapped up the signing of Hull City goalkeeper Ryan Allsop [pictured] earlier this week, with the 32-year-old joining the club he supported as a boy after just one season with the Tigers.

Having been an understudy for much of his time with Wolverhampton Wanderers before moving to Birmingham, Ruddy is keen to keep playing in the following campaign, so a move away from St Andrew’s looks the likely option.

The shot-stopper told former Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster on his podcast: “I still want to play and that would be my first preference because I have really enjoyed playing in the last two years.

"After four years at Wolves where I wasn’t playing, I’ve done 89 games in two seasons. I feel physically good and feel like my performance level has been fairly decent. There are obviously peaks and troughs but I do believe I have been consistent on the whole.”