Charlton Athletic currently find themselves mid-table in League One, although they are still in with a chance of reaching the play-offs, so the January transfer window could prove to be vital if they are going to make something of this season.

The Addicks made an excellent start to their league campaign, winning each of their first three fixtures, but they have since fallen behind the promotion contenders and are currently 12th in the third tier.

It is Nathan Jones' first full season in charge at The Valley, and while Charlton have not been producing the sort of results that he would have hoped for lately, the Welshman will be reminding his players that they are still only five points adrift of the top six with a game in hand on a few of the sides above them.

Charlton have six games before the new year, and with four of them coming at home, they will believe that they can gather some momentum in the lead-up to the January transfer window.

Charlton Athletic's next six League One fixtures (Sky Sports) Date Opposition Home or away 3/12/24 Crawley Town Home 7/12/24 Lincoln City Away 14/12/24 Mansfield Town Home 21/12/24 Northampton Town Away 26/12/24 Cambridge United Home 29/12/24 Wycombe Wanderers Home

If the Addicks make the most of their upcoming games, they could put themselves back in the promotion picture going into January, and if they make the right additions during the transfer window, there is no reason why they cannot kick on during the remainder of the season.

With that in mind, let's take a look at a couple of players that Charlton should consider keeping tabs on ahead of the January transfer window.

Owen Moxon

Midfielder Owen Moxon joined Portsmouth from Carlisle United midway through last season, before helping the club win promotion from League One as champions during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, the 26-year-old has seen his opportunities become more limited this term, and he is likely to be available during the upcoming January transfer window.

Pompey's chief executive, Andy Cullen, recently revealed that players will need to leave Fratton Park on loan in order for John Mousinho to strengthen his squad in January, making it even more likely that Moxon will be allowed to depart.

Charlton are in need of some extra physicality, quality and experience in the middle of the pitch, and Moxon could provide just that. The Queen of the South academy graduate won promotion from League Two with Carlisle in 2023 before winning the League One title with Portsmouth in 2024, so he knows what it takes to be successful in the EFL.

He scored six goals and provided 15 assists for the Cumbrians during their 2022/23 promotion campaign, so he could be just the man Charlton need to provide the creativity that is currently lacking in their midfield.

Joe Taylor

Luton Town striker Joe Taylor is another Championship player that has had limited opportunities this season, and could also be available to sign on loan in January.

Exeter City are the only team in the top-half of the League One table that has scored fewer goals than Charlton so far this season. Striker Matty Godden and midfielder Luke Berry are the only players to have scored more than once in the league for the Addicks this term, with five and four goals respectively.

Therefore, bringing in a proven goalscorer like Taylor could be just what the Addicks need to improve their fortunes in front of goal during the second half of the season.

The 22-year-old scored 21 goals in the EFL last season during loan spells at Colchester United and Lincoln City, and he was reportedly close to joining Huddersfield Town on a temporary basis in the summer.

Joe Taylor's 2023/24 League One stats for Lincoln City (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 19 10 3

The forward is full of energy and works hard out of possession, which is exactly what Jones wants from his players, so Charlton could put themselves in a position to try and sign him on loan in January, especially considering their manager's connections at Luton.